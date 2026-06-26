BIATCH® Tequila Expands to 20 States Following Strategic Distribution Expansion with Reyes Beverage Group

Women-founded tequila brand surpasses 200,000 bottles sold and expands national footprint through one of the nation's largest beverage distributors.

ATLANTA, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIATCH® Tequila, the rapidly growing women-founded tequila brand redefining the tequila category, today announced a significant expansion towards national distribution through a strategic partnership with Reyes Beverage Group, one of the largest beverage distribution organizations in the United States.

BIATCH Tequila

The expansion strengthens BIATCH Tequila's presence across key markets including Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, while complementing the brand's existing distribution network spanning New York, New Jersey, Florida, California, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Oregon, West Virginia, Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois, Tennessee, Nevada and Washington DC.

With this latest expansion, BIATCH Tequila is now available in 20 states and continues to build momentum through both traditional retail channels and direct-to-consumer sales.

Since launch, BIATCH Tequila has sold more than 200,000 bottles, generated over $3 million in cumulative revenue, expanded into more than 1,600 retail locations, and achieved an 82% retailer reorder rate. The brand has also earned nine industry awards and accumulated more than 1,300 verified consumer reviews, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from consumers across the country.

The company has experienced particularly strong performance in control states, where its innovative 100mL "LiL BIATCH" products have become a major growth driver. In North Carolina and Mississippi, the LiL BIATCH line accounts for approximately 64% of retail sales dollars, demonstrating strong consumer demand for the brand's unique format and positioning.

"We created BIATCH to build more than a tequila brand," said "Aunt Sue" Hrib, Founder and CEO of BIATCH Tequila. "We wanted to create a movement that celebrates confident, unapologetic women. From day one, our mission has been to reclaim a word that was often used negatively and transform it into a symbol of strength, resilience, confidence, and authenticity. The fact that we've achieved this level of growth while competing against some of the largest spirits companies in the world proves there is significant demand for a brand that truly speaks to women."

The brand's expansion into Pennsylvania, Alabama, Oregon, and West Virginia this month further strengthens its presence in key control states, while its growing relationship with Reyes Beverage Group provides a foundation for continued national growth.

In addition to retail expansion, BIATCH Tequila continues to see strong direct-to-consumer engagement through its ecommerce platform, further reinforcing the brand's connection with its rapidly growing community of consumers.

"Our growth has always been driven by the women who support this brand," added Hrib. "Every bottle tells a story. Every customer becomes an ambassador. We're building a community that extends far beyond tequila, and we're just getting started."

The partnership with Reyes positions BIATCH Tequila for accelerated growth as the company continues expanding distribution, increasing retail presence, and introducing new product innovations, including its recently announced limited-edition Bling Añejo.

About BIATCH® Tequila

BIATCH® Tequila is an award-winning tequila brand created by women, for women. Produced from 100% Blue Weber agave in Jalisco, Mexico, the brand has become known for its distinctive packaging, premium liquid, and mission to reclaim the word "BIATCH" as a symbol of confidence, strength, and authenticity.

Today, BIATCH Tequila is distributed in 20 states plus Washington, D.C., is carried in more than 1,600 retail locations, has earned nine industry awards, and has sold more than 200,000 bottles nationwide.

To learn more, visit www.biatch.com or follow @biatchtequila on social media.

Company Contact

Sue Hrib

Founder & CEO

[email protected]

770-331-0220

Media Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

[email protected]

609-432-2237

BIATCH® is a registered trademark of Boss Babe Brands Inc.

SOURCE BIATCH Tequila