Bib & Tucker Releases Its First Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, an 8-Year-Old Tennessee High-Rye Aged Twice the Required Minimum

Bottled-in-bond is a strict federal standard for how whiskey is distilled, aged, and proofed. Bib & Tucker Apprentice Blender James Joseph stewarded the 8-year-old bourbon in his first release for the brand.

COLUMBIA, Tenn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bib & Tucker, the Tennessee small-batch bourbon brand from Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, will release Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon nationally in September 2026, a 100-proof expression aged twice the four-year minimum the bottled-in-bond designation requires.

Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

The Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897 set one of the most exacting standards in American whiskey. To carry the designation, a whiskey must be distilled during a single distillation season by a single distiller at a single distillery, aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and be bottled at exactly 100 proof. Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon meets every requirement: distilled in a single season in spring 2018 at Tennessee Distilling Group in Columbia, Tennessee, aged for eight years, and bottled at 100 proof.

Distillers were the driving force behind the 1897 act because products sold as whiskey in the late 1800s were often diluted or adulterated, and they wanted a federal standard that would guarantee what was in the bottle. Bib & Tucker draws inspiration from that same era, taking its name from a common turn-of-the-century expression for one's finest attire and paying tribute to a time of adventure, progress, and uncompromising craftsmanship, when all bourbon was made in small batches. Bib & Tucker's first bonded bourbon honors those traditions and takes up the standard by choice, bringing renewed relevance to one of the country's oldest whiskey standards.

James Joseph, Apprentice Blender at Bib & Tucker, stewarded the 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond under Master Blender Alan Kennedy in his first release for the brand, a reflection of how whiskey knowledge is passed from one generation of makers to the next. Joseph chose and blended whiskeys from mature barrels distilled during the spring 2018 season, selecting casks that produced balance and character over eight years, and let the bonded standard govern the decisions that followed.

"Something I've learned from my mentors in this industry is that, when it comes to blending whiskey, your job is to recognize when the whiskey is ready," said James Joseph, Apprentice Blender at Bib & Tucker. "With our first Bottled-in-Bond release, I had the opportunity to work within a standard that's been respected for generations, so every choice came back to the quality in the barrel and letting the flavors express themselves. It is a process I was taught early on: respect the tradition, trust the maturation process, and don't take shortcuts."

A Tennessee high-rye mash bill sets the bourbon apart in a bonded segment shaped by more traditional recipes, giving it added spice and structure. Made from corn primarily sourced within 100 miles of the distillery, the whiskey is charcoal-mellowed through the Lincoln County Process, aged for at least eight years in new American oak barrels, and bottled with minimal non-chill filtration. The recipe, barrel selection, and maturation are uniquely Bib & Tucker's, helping the 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond earn critical acclaim ahead of its national launch, including a gold medal and a score of 92 points at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"For me, it wasn't about making a whiskey that chased a trend, it was about selecting and blending barrels that could meet a standard that generations of distillers believed was worth protecting," Joseph said. "When you start with well-made whiskey and stay disciplined throughout the process, you don't have to manufacture a story. The whiskey tells it for you."

Aromas of vanilla custard layered over seasoned oak deliver a warm, cream-like sweetness balanced by mature wood spice. An initial wave of crème brûlée, leather, and hickory is followed by subtle hints of dried apricot and honeysuckle, with a mouthfeel that is structured and complex, demonstrating depth without overwhelming sweetness. The finish is long and warm, a backbone of sweet oak with lingering notes of allspice and orange blossom. The bourbon drinks great neat or on the rocks, and the higher proof also lends itself to an exceptional Old-Fashioned.

Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon will be available year-round nationally beginning September 2026, coinciding with National Bourbon Heritage Month, in retail stores and online, at a suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 750mL bottle.

For more information about Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon or their lineup of small batch Tennessee whiskeys, visit bibandtuckerbourbon.com or follow @bibandtuckerbourbon on Instagram. Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon is available for online purchase at ReserveBar.com.

High-resolution images of Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon are available here.

Key Details

Product: Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon Proof / ABV: 100 proof / 50% ABV

100 proof / 50% ABV Age statement: 8 years (double the four-year bonded minimum)

8 years (double the four-year bonded minimum) Cooperage : New American oak

: New American oak Mash bill: Tennessee high-rye

Tennessee high-rye Distillery: Distilled at Tennessee Distilling Group, Columbia, Tennessee (DSP-TN-21029)

Distilled at Tennessee Distilling Group, Columbia, Tennessee (DSP-TN-21029) Distillation season: Spring 2018

Spring 2018 Production: Charcoal-mellowed via the Lincoln County Process; minimal non-chill filtration

Charcoal-mellowed via the Lincoln County Process; minimal non-chill filtration Size: 750mL

750mL Case pack: 6 bottles

6 bottles Suggested retail price: $64.99 for a 750mL bottle

$64.99 for a 750mL bottle Availability: National, September 2026, in-store and online

National, September 2026, in-store and online UPC / SCC: 031259005928 / 10031259005925

031259005928 / 10031259005925 Website: bibandtuckerbourbon.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon?

Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon is the first bottled-in-bond release from Bib & Tucker, an 8-year-old Tennessee high-rye bourbon bottled at 100 proof. It was distilled by Bib & Tucker in a single season in spring 2018 at Tennessee Distilling Group in Columbia, Tennessee, and aged eight years, twice the bonded minimum.

What is bottled-in-bond, and what does the designation require?

Bottled-in-bond is a standard established by the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. To qualify, a whiskey must be distilled during a single distillation season by a single distiller at a single distillery, aged at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and bottled at exactly 100 proof.

What makes Bib & Tucker's bottled-in-bond bourbon different?

Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond is built on a Tennessee high-rye mash bill, less common in a bonded segment shaped by traditional recipes, and is charcoal-mellowed through the Lincoln County Process. Bib & Tucker ages it eight years, double the four-year minimum the designation requires.

Where is Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon made?

Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon is distilled, aged, and bottled at Tennessee Distilling Group in Columbia, Tennessee (DSP-TN-21029).

How much does Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon cost, and where can I buy it?

Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon carries a suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 750mL bottle. Bib & Tucker will offer it nationally beginning September 2026, in retail stores and online at ReserveBar.com.

Who made Bib & Tucker's first bottled-in-bond bourbon?

Bib & Tucker Apprentice Blender James Joseph stewarded the release under Master Blender Alan Kennedy. The 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond is James Joseph's first release for the brand.

What does Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon taste like?

Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond opens with vanilla custard and seasoned oak, moves through crème brûlée, leather, and hickory into dried apricot and honeysuckle, and finishes long and warm with sweet oak, allspice, and orange blossom.

About Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon

Bib & Tucker is a Tennessee small-batch bourbon brand owned by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. Bib & Tucker ages its bourbons a minimum of six years and prints the age statement on the front of every bottle. The name and small-batch approach draw on turn-of-the-century America, when bourbon was made in small batches and craftsmanship was a point of pride. Bib & Tucker 8-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon earned a gold medal and a score of 92 points at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For more information, visit bibandtuckerbourbon.com.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, The Calling; France: Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka, Gray Whale, and Cantera Negra Tequila. www.deutschfamily.com

©2026 Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Stamford, CT. Please drink responsibly.

SOURCE Bib & Tucker