BIC and Charlie Puth Host "BIC's Creativity Camp" To Support Music & Arts Education

The partnership is an extension of BIC's "A Pen for Every Side of You" campaign, empowering students to unleash their creativity using the BIC 4-Color Ballpoint Pen

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, is partnering with GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth to emphasize the importance of music and arts education with "BIC's Creativity Camp" to spotlight BIC's 4-Color Ballpoint Pen . While research shows that music and arts education have an overwhelmingly positive impact on student wellbeing, these programs are often the most underfunded . This back-to-school season, BIC is dedicated to deepening its commitment to education by investing in the future generation of bright young minds.

BIC and Charlie Puth team up to support creativity and arts education this back-to-school season.

On Wednesday, August 7, in New York City, BIC and Charlie Puth are hosting an invite-only Creativity Camp for students and teachers from local tri-state area high schools. Guided by the talented artist, attendees will explore and express every side of themselves through four dynamic activities, each inspired by BIC's iconic 4-Color Ballpoint Pen: 1) journal writing to recognize individuality and encourage self care, 2) beat-making to create captivating rhythms, 3) album cover designing to bring imagination to life, and 4) dazzling performances to show off students' hard work. The event space will draw attendees in with vibrant colors, oversized musical instruments, life-sized areas to doodle, and a plush lounge - all meant to encourage participants to explore their creativity.

To further champion music and arts education and extend their impact to more classrooms, BIC is also partnering with Save The Music Foundation . BIC is making a donation and providing writing instruments to Save The Music's NYC Music Education Project. Additionally, Creativity Camp attendees will walk away with backpacks brimming with BIC school supplies, ensuring they start the 2024-2025 school year fully equipped and ready for success.

"As part of our long-standing commitment to education, BIC is dedicated to encouraging creativity and improving learning conditions for students of all ages," said Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer at BIC. "This back-to-school season, we're proud to team up with Charlie Puth and Save the Music to shine a light on the importance of music and arts programs. Much like our iconic 4-Color Pen, music and arts not only provide an outlet for self-expression, but also stimulate creativity and support academic achievement."

"Music and the arts have always been such a huge part of who I am, and I believe it's vital to give students the opportunity to explore and be creative," said Charlie Puth. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with BIC to host this Creativity Camp experience with the BIC 4-Color Ballpoint Pen and team up with Save the Music to further champion music and arts education."

"BIC's Creativity Camp is a unique opportunity for our students and teachers from the tri-state area to learn from and be inspired by Charlie Puth in a very cool setting," said Henry Donahue, Executive Director of Save The Music. "Charlie and BIC's creation of this camp and their generous contribution to Save The Music's NYC programs going forward also mean that many more students will have a chance to join the next generation of young creators."

A popular and iconic pen that is recognized around the world, the BIC 4-Color Ballpoint Pen offers four colors in one long-lasting pen – black, red, green, and blue – in multiple smooth and sleek barrel designs. Ideal for capturing thoughts and ideas, color coding study notes, or just doodling, the 4-Color Pen helps unleash creativity and passion through writing. It's available on BIC.com , as well as at your favorite online and in-store retailers during the back-to-school season and beyond.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Charlie Puth

GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres. To date he has amassed over 35 billion career streams, nine multi-platinum singles (including "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again" & more), four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Puth is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2022's CHARLIE which featured platinum-certified hit singles "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Meanwhile, his 2021 co-penned/produced single "Stay" for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber reigned #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for eleven weeks, and his collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their "I Hope (Remix)" earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100.

About Save the Music

Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) music education nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For over 25 years, Save The Music (STM) has addressed systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US. Since its inception, STM has donated over $75M worth of instruments and technology to over 2,800 schools – impacting millions of students' lives. And we're just getting started! Learn more at savethemusic.org

