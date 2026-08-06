Bicycle Tires Market to Reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2035 Says Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Bicycle Tires Market was valued at USD 6.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 7.01 billion in 2026 to USD 11.52 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.69% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

The research report, titled 'Bicycle Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025–2035,' assesses changing demand across conventional bicycles, electric bicycles, mountain bikes, gravel bikes, road bicycles, cargo bicycles and urban commuter cycles. It also evaluates tire construction technologies, replacement patterns, premium product adoption, competitive positioning and emerging opportunities across OEM and aftermarket channels.

E-Bike Expansion Accelerates Premium Replacement Demand

The rapid expansion of electric bicycles is emerging as the most influential growth factor for the global Bicycle Tires Market. Global e-bike volumes exceed 50 million units annually, expanding the installed base of bicycles that require reinforced, durable and higher-value tire products.

China remains central to this growth cycle. The country had more than 350 million electric bicycles in operation and manufactured 42.28 million units in 2023. In 2025, China's trade-in program supported sales of more than 12.5 million new e-bikes, approximately nine times the corresponding 2024 level.

Regulatory changes are also encouraging consumers to replace older vehicles with compliant models. China's mandatory electric bicycle safety specification, GB 17761-2024, applies to newly produced e-bikes beginning Sept. 1, 2025, reinforcing demand for upgraded components and safety-focused tire systems.

E-bikes operate at higher average speeds and carry greater system weight than conventional bicycles. These operating conditions increase stress on tire casings, sidewalls and tread compounds. Electric bicycle tires can wear 30% to 40% faster than standard bicycle tires, creating recurring demand for wider fitments, reinforced carcasses, puncture-protection belts and lower rolling resistance.

Fast electric bicycles also require specialized products designed for higher speeds, including ECE-R75-approved fitments for use at speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour. The trend is strengthening demand for premium commuter, cargo and electric mountain bike tires. Radial Insights estimates that e-bike expansion contributes approximately 2 percentage points to the market's projected CAGR.

Access the Full Market Report and Dataset Report URL: https://www.radialinsights.com/report/bicycle-tires-market

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Replacement Market Strength: Urban commuters, delivery riders and high-mileage e-bike users generate strong replacement demand because frequent use accelerates tread wear and puncture exposure.

Urban commuters, delivery riders and high-mileage e-bike users generate strong replacement demand because frequent use accelerates tread wear and puncture exposure. Premium Product Adoption: Tubeless-ready construction, reinforced casings, advanced puncture belts and performance compounds are increasing average selling prices across road, gravel and mountain bike applications.

Tubeless-ready construction, reinforced casings, advanced puncture belts and performance compounds are increasing average selling prices across road, gravel and mountain bike applications. Urban Mobility Opportunity: Government investment in cycling infrastructure is expanding the use of bicycles as a daily transportation option rather than solely as a recreational product.

Government investment in cycling infrastructure is expanding the use of bicycles as a daily transportation option rather than solely as a recreational product. Electric Bicycle Requirements: Higher weight, torque and average operating speed are increasing demand for wider and more durable tires developed specifically for electric bicycles.

Higher weight, torque and average operating speed are increasing demand for wider and more durable tires developed specifically for electric bicycles. Competitive Differentiation: Leading suppliers are competing through lower rolling resistance, improved grip, sustainable materials, aerodynamic performance and application-specific tread designs.

"The bicycle tire market is undergoing a structural shift as electric bicycles, urban mobility programs and premium cycling technologies move into the mainstream. E-bike riders require stronger and more durable tires, while performance cyclists increasingly adopt tubeless-ready and wider-fitment products. These trends are creating a more technology-intensive market with higher recurring replacement value," said Lucas Harrison, lead automotive and mobility analyst at Radial Insights.

European Cycling Policies Support Everyday Bicycle Use

European transportation policy is encouraging consumers to use bicycles for commuting, school travel and short-distance urban transportation. The European Commission reported that EUR 4.5 billion had been allocated to cycling initiatives for 2021 through 2027, including EUR 3.2 billion from European Union funds.

The Netherlands has approximately 22.8 million bicycles and 35,000 kilometers of cycle tracks. Bicycles meet more than one-quarter of the country's transportation requirements, while the government is contributing EUR 780 million to improve bicycle and pedestrian access around new housing developments.

Germany extended its federal Stadt und Land cycling program through 2030 and budgeted EUR 281 million for the program in 2026. Combined German allocations for active mobility, bicycle parking, cycle highways and cycling paths reached EUR 552.6 million for 2026. Denmark's infrastructure plan also reserves DKK 3 billion for cycling through 2035.

These programs increase year-round cycling mileage and support replacement demand for city, trekking, commuter and all-weather tires. Radial Insights estimates that cycling-as-transport policies in Europe contribute approximately 1.1 percentage points to market CAGR.

Tubeless-Ready Technology Raises Market Value

Tubeless-ready tires are increasing market value faster than unit volumes because they command higher prices and create additional demand for sealants, valves and compatible wheel systems.

Tubeless systems eliminate conventional inner tubes, allowing riders to use lower tire pressures while improving comfort, traction and puncture resistance. The technology is widely adopted in mountain biking and gravel cycling and is gaining traction in premium road cycling.

ISO 5775-1:2023 covers tubeless bicycle tires, while hookless road systems require compatible tires and adherence to applicable pressure guidance. Premium suppliers are expanding tubeless-ready portfolios across multiple price categories and applications.

Pricing demonstrates the value uplift. Schwalbe's Pro One Tubeless starts at EUR 75.90, compared with EUR 64.90 for the tube-type Pro One. Its One Tubeless product starts at EUR 61.90, compared with EUR 35.90 for the corresponding tube-type version. Radial Insights estimates that tubeless-ready premiumization contributes about 0.9 percentage points to overall market CAGR.

Bicycle Tires Market Snapshot, 2025–2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020–2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025–2035 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 6.56 Billion 2026 Current Market Size USD 7.01 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 11.52 Billion Forecast CAGR 5.69 % Most Impactful Driver Global E-Bike Expansion Key Premium Technology Tubeless-Ready Tires Leading Demand Channel Replacement and Aftermarket

Recent Industry Developments

In January 2025, Michelin launched the Pro 5 road tire with Tubeless Ready construction across all sizes and widths ranging from 28 millimeters to 35 millimeters. The redesigned product targets long-distance training and racing applications.

In January 2026, Schwalbe introduced new G-ONE RS, G-ONE R and G-ONE RX gravel race tires at a suggested retail price of EUR 49.90. The products use fair-trade natural rubber and recycled carbon black that reduces carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 80% compared with the company's previously used industrial carbon black.

Executive Q&A Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Bicycle Tires Market?

A: The market is projected to grow from USD 7.01 billion in 2026 to USD 11.52 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.69%.

Q: What is the strongest market driver?

A: Global e-bike expansion is the strongest driver because electric bicycles require wider, stronger and more frequently replaced tires.

Q: Which technology is supporting market premiumization?

A: Tubeless-ready technology is raising average selling prices while creating additional demand for sealants, valves and compatible wheel systems.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes Schwalbe, Continental, Maxxis, Michelin, Kenda, Vittoria, Panaracer, Pirelli, Bontrager, WTB, IRC, Vee Tire, Tioga, CST and Specialized. Leading companies compete through material innovation, expanded tubeless-ready portfolios, electric bicycle compatibility, sustainability initiatives and broad aftermarket distribution.

Access the Full Market Report and Dataset Report URL: https://www.radialinsights.com/report/bicycle-tires-market

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50–80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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