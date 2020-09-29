Biden "won't stand up to China," says pro-Veteran group

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a hard-hitting new video, the Coalition for American Veterans blasts Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for his China policy.

In the video, the pro-Veteran group presents a message that Biden's approach to China is self-serving and deferential. The narrator of the video says:

"China is a rising threat to America, stealing our technology and stealing our jobs - but Biden says 'a rising China is a positive development.' China gave the world COVID-19 - but Biden called President Trump's action in banning travel from China 'nakedly xenophobic.' China seeks power on the world stage, and America must meet the challenge - but to Biden – and his family – China is more like a friendly business partner."

The group plans to target voters in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Watch the video here: https://coalitionforamericanveterans.com/videos/

Between now and Election Day, the Coalition for American Veterans is conducting a grassroots outreach effort to stand up for Veterans' issues via videos, rallies, telephone townhall meetings, social media, phone calls, mailings, text messages, email alerts, and literature distribution.

For more information and/or to interview a Coalition for American Veterans spokesperson, contact Steve Beren at [email protected] or (425) 785-2016.

SOURCE Coalition for American Veterans

