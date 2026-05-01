BidFTA Online Auctions Partners with Jacob's Trading Company to Bring Deep Discounts to the Twin Cities

HOPKINS, Minn., May 01, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob's Trading Company, a well-known name in the secondary market industry, has officially joined forces with BidFTA Online Auctions to bring a new wave of savings to the Twin Cities. This partnership gives local shoppers access to online auctions featuring brand-name merchandise at discounts of up to 90% off retail prices.

Through this collaboration, customers in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro area will be able to bid on a wide range of products, including home goods, electronics, outdoor items, and more—all sourced from overstock, customer returns, and liquidated inventory. The partnership combines Jacob's Trading's deep expertise in product sourcing with BidFTA's proven online auction platform and operational model.

"Our goal has always been to connect people with incredible value," said Nikki Metzner, Marketing Manager at BidFTA Online Auctions. "By partnering with Jacob's Trading, we're excited to expand into the Twin Cities and give even more customers access to name-brand products at prices they won't find anywhere else."

The BidFTA platform allows users to browse and bid on items daily, with new auctions ending every day. Shoppers can name their price, creating an engaging and competitive buying experience that consistently delivers major savings.

This expansion marks a significant step in BidFTA's continued growth, as the company brings its unique auction model to new markets across the country. For Jacob's Trading, the partnership enhances its ability to efficiently move inventory while reaching a broader audience of value-driven shoppers.

Customers in the Twin Cities can register for free and start bidding immediately by visiting www.bidfta.com.

About BidFTA Online Auctions

BidFTA Online Auctions is a leading online auction marketplace specializing in overstock, customer returns, and liquidated goods. With a mission to provide unbeatable value, BidFTA helps customers save up to 90% off retail prices through daily online auctions.

About Jacob's Trading

Jacob's Trading is a trusted leader in the liquidation and secondary market industry, providing high-quality inventory solutions for retailers and resellers nationwide.

SOURCE BidFTA Online Auctions