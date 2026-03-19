Big Arch $10,000 Teen Charity Challenge

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A $10,000 charity challenge has been issued to the CEO behind the famous burger nibbling TikTok. A young brother/sister duo even have a location in mind. "Let's have a 3-minute Big Arch eating contest in Times Square and show it on the big screens," suggested Molly Hayes. They convinced their dad to guarantee the $10,000 prize as long as it goes to a good cause.

Molly Hayes and Aidan Hayes with a $10,000 check to Ronald McDonald House for the “CEO Big Arch Challenge”

Upon learning the mission of Ronald McDonald House, the kids knew they had to publicly extend an invitation. "It seems like one of the best organizations in the world, why have I never heard of it?" Aidan Hayes wondered. The twins were raised to always help others. They collected for UNICEF on Halloween starting at age 3. They were volunteering for the Salvation Army by age 10. Now they want to help children during medical crises by inviting the famous CEO behind the Big Arch to help them raise money & awareness for Ronald McDonald House while redeeming himself at the same time.

Their dad, Tim Hayes, offered to get the permits and a giant screen in Times Square through his company ProductionsNY.com. The "but I'm going to eat this for my lunch" CEO just needs to show-up and make a real effort trying to eat more of the product than either of the twins in 3-minutes but he doesn't have to win. The $10,000 donation is a lock if he simply shows up. Molly & Aidan also welcome a morning show or late show to host the proposed product eating contest on-air instead.

"I bet Colbert might match your $10,000, Dad. That would make it even better." Aidan Hayes

About Productions New York

Productions New York is an experiential event production company specializing in expediting permits and approvals for large scale events, media stunts, product launches, and "Total Times Square" digital sign takeovers. Founded by Tim Hayes in 2006 after a career working with artists including Guns N' Roses and leading a broadcast studio for Disney / ABC.

Media Contact:

Tim Hayes

President

[email protected]

ProductionsNewYork.com

SOURCE Productions New York City LLC