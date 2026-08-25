Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities Announces Dr. Shana Ford as Next Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Shana Ford as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Shana succeeds Pat Sukhum, who is concluding five years of transformative leadership that included Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's 2023 Large Agency of the Year honor — the first in the organization's more than 100-year history — and an unprecedented $6 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Dr. Shana Ford, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities. Ford will begin her role on September 1, 2026.

Shana most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Public Schools (formerly known as KIPP Minnesota Public Schools), a role she held since October 2020, where she oversaw strategy, fundraising, and operations. She holds a doctorate in strategic leadership, and brings more than 15 years of executive and senior leadership experience across education, nonprofit management, workforce development, and economic inclusion, preceded by more than two decades in banking leadership at Wells Fargo Bank and BMO Harris Bank.

"Shana brings exactly what our organization needs at this moment: proven CEO leadership, real operational discipline, and a deep personal commitment to young people," said Steve Hentges, Chair of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities Board of Directors, who also chaired the search committee. "She has a track record of building strong teams, strengthening systems, and turning strategy into results, and she pairs that with deep community relationships that will serve BBBS Twin Cities well as we build on this moment of momentum."

At NorthStar Public Schools, Shana turned declining enrollment and financial strain into one of the organization's strongest chapters, building a leadership team equipped to sustain that momentum and guiding some of its best fundraising years to date. A Minnesota native with deep roots and a wide network of civic and corporate relationships across the Twin Cities, she brings the kind of steady, relationship-driven leadership that turns challenge into lasting impact.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities represents the intersection of my professional experience and personal purpose," said Shana. "I believe every young person deserves access to caring adults, supportive relationships, and opportunities to reach their full potential, and I have seen firsthand how much relationships change lives. I am honored to build on this organization's strong foundation, and I look forward to partnering with the board, staff, volunteers, and donors to deepen that impact for even more young people across the Twin Cities."

Shana's appointment follows a comprehensive search conducted by the Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities Board of Directors' Search Committee in partnership with Ballinger | Leafblad, an executive search firm dedicated to serving the civic sector and partnering with nonprofits and foundations to identify and recruit exceptional leaders.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities

Since 1920, Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities has created and supported mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. As the largest and most experienced mentoring agency in the region, BBBS Twin Cities serves more than 2,100 young people each year, helping youth feel seen, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential. The organization consistently ranks among the top 10% of Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies nationwide. Learn more at www.bigstwincities.org.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities