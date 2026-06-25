Big Green Egg's EGGtoberfest Returns October 3 -- Tickets on Sale Now

The South's most delicious fall tradition is back with 200+ Big Green Eggs. One epic day. Zero excuses.

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Green Egg is bringing its annual EGGtoberfest back to the Atlanta area on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. The one-day live-fire cooking celebration will gather Big Green Egg fans, backyard cooks, families and food lovers at Gwinnett Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia, for one of the most distinctive food events this fall.

The 29th annual EGGtoberfest is unlike any other food festival: a gathering where the Big Green Egg community comes alive over fire, food and a shared passion for outdoor cooking.

This year's event will feature:

More than 300 Big Green Eggs cooking everything from brisket to brownies

Unlimited tastings from cook teams, celebrity chefs, Atlanta restaurants and EGGfest Champions from across the country

Live cooking demos, exclusive Big Green Egg product showcases, special event deals, music, merchandise and family-friendly experiences

Around 4,500 guests expected for one of Big Green Egg's largest live-fire community gatherings of the year

"EGGtoberfest is one of those rare days where you show up as strangers and leave as friends," said Dan Gertsacov, CEO of Big Green Egg. "Twenty-nine years in, this connection is more important now than ever. There's something that happens when people gather around live fire, share what they love to cook, and welcome others into that experience. That's the spirit of Big Green Egg, and it's what keeps bringing people back every October."

In a year when screens compete for every meal and every moment, EGGtoberfest is the answer: four hours, live fire, no algorithm. Just cooks, food and the people who show up to eat it.

EGGtoberfest originated in 1998 as a way for Big Green Egg to thank its loyal customers and give early Forum users – those who are part of an online community sharing tips and EGGspert advice – a place to gather, cook and share their favorite recipes on the EGG. What began with roughly 100 Big Green Egg pioneers and 15 cooks has grown into the largest EGGhead gathering in the world, bringing thousands of new and experienced cooks together each fall.

For guests, the experience is part food festival, part cookout, part live-fire masterclass and part reunion, with EGG professionals, chefs and passionate backyard cooks sharing recipes, techniques and sample-sized bites throughout the day.

EGGtoberfest 2026 is held in partnership with Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. Giving Kitchen's goal is to create a food service community in which crises are met with compassion and care.

Ticket options and what's included:

General Admission non-drinking, General Admission with Drink Tickets (GA+ ) and VIP packages.

VIP access begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes early entry, reserved parking close to the stadium, a private entrance, air-conditioned full-service open bars, private Big Green Egg cooking patios and unlimited alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

All ticket packages include unlimited tastings, live action, complimentary on-site parking (first come, first served), a commemorative T-shirt and gift bag while supplies last and free admission for children under 12.

Guests can also purchase Large EGG demo packages at special EGGtoberfest pricing – used once at the event, with the same Limited Lifetime Warranty as a new purchase from an authorized dealer.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Gwinnett Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Gwinnett Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Tickets: biggreenegg.com/pages/eggtoberfest

biggreenegg.com/pages/eggtoberfest 2025 EGGtoberfest highlight reel: youtube.com/watch?v=ta4UA1nFiYo

ABOUT BIG GREEN EGG

Big Green Egg is the world's leading manufacturer of the premier ceramic outdoor cooking system, renowned for its durability, passionate customer base and exceptional culinary results. Founded in Atlanta in 1974, Big Green Egg pioneered a new outdoor cooking category in the United States and has grown into a global live-fire cooking phenomenon. Today, Big Green Egg is the gold standard for food and flavor served everywhere from backyards to Michelin-starred restaurants. For more information, visit BigGreenEgg.com.

ABOUT GIVING KITCHEN

Giving Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. Its goal is to create a food service community in which crises are met with compassion and care. For more information, visit givingkitchen.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE Big Green Egg Inc