Big Sky Food & Wine Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup and Schedule of Events

Inaugural Event Features Michelin Star and James Beard Award-Winning Chefs, Master Sommeliers and Beverage Experts, Cooking Demonstrations, Curated Culinary, Cocktail and Wine Tastings, Live-Fire Cooking, Intimate Dinners, Vibrant Live Music and More, September 24-26, 2026

BIG SKY, Mont., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Sky Food & Wine Festival is proud to announce the lineup of more than 40 Michelin Star and James Beard Award-winning chefs, Master Sommeliers, wine and spirits experts appearing at the inaugural festival, September 24-26, 2026. Featuring a dynamic schedule of events over three days against the stunning backdrop of Big Sky's Lone Mountain, Big Sky Food & Wine Festival will celebrate Montana's rich agricultural heritage while offering cooking demonstrations, grand tasting tents, interactive food, spirits and wine tastings, intimate dinners, live-fire cooking, live music and more.

Some of the industry's most respected and decorated chefs, including Host Chef Ming Tsai, Nancy Silverton, Akira Back, Jeremy Ford, Eduardo Garcia and Marc Forgione, are part of a constellation of global culinary stars showcasing their exceptional talents in the Grand Tasting Tent, at guest chef and winemaker dinners, during beverage tastings, and more.

"I am so excited to serve as Host Chef of the first annual Big Sky Food & Wine Festival," says Ming Tsai of Big Sky's BāBā. "Combining some of the country's best chefs serving their Michelin Star- and James Beard Award-winning dishes, sommeliers and mixologists pouring in the Grand Tasting Tents and at intimate dinners, underneath the most beautiful mountains and delivered with local hospitality, it's going to be an epic inaugural year."

"It's an honor to be a part of the inaugural Big Sky Food & Wine Festival, a weekend that is guaranteed to become a cherished tradition," adds Nancy Silverton, 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree, James Beard Foundation. "Big Sky has a wonderful and growing food scene, and I can speak on behalf of all of the participating chefs in saying we are ready to feed the spirit and people of Montana."

Big Sky Food & Wine Festival participating culinary talent includes:

California

Roberto Alcocer, Valle, Oceanside

Max Boonthanakit, Camphor, Los Angeles

Eric Bost, Jeune et Jolie, Lilo, Carlsbad

Massimo Falsini, Caruso's, Montecito

David & Serena Fisher, 7 Adams, San Francisco

Brian Limoges, Enclos, Sonoma

Kelly McCown, The Kitchen, Sacramento

Evan Neumann, Auro, Calistoga

Philip Pretty, Heritage, Long Beach

Nancy Silverton, Osteria Mozza, Los Angeles

Seigo Tamura, 715, Los Angeles

Colorado

Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf's Tailor, Denver

Florida

Shingo Akikuni, Shingo, Miami

Juan Manuel Barrientos Valencia ("Juanma"), Elcielo, Miami

Bryce Bonsack, Rocca, Tampa

Tristan Brandt, Tambourine Room, Miami

Mike Collantes, Soseki, Winter Park

Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed, Miami

Luciana Giangrandi, Boia De, Miami

Georgia

Ron Hsu, Lazy Betty, Atlanta

Louisiana

Sue Zemanick, Zasu, New Orleans

Montana

Josh Adams, Campione Roman Kitchen, Livingston

Akira Back, Akira Back, One&Only Moonlight Basin, Big Sky

Buck's Roadhouse, Big Sky

Wei Chen, OMAWEI x Taikun, Big Sky

Allison Fasano, Bozeman

Marc Felder, Sage Lodge, Pray

Eduardo Garcia, Bozeman

Cesare Lanfranconi, Tutti Bene, Bozeman

Ming Tsai, BāBā, Yellowstone Club, Big Sky

Jarrett Wrisley, Shan, Bozeman

New York

Marc Forgione, Forgione, New York

Sungchul Shim, Kochi, New York

Jassimran Singh, Crown Shy, New York

North Carolina

Sam Hart, Counter, Charlotte

Texas

John Bates, InterStellar BBQ, Austin

Felipe Riccio, MARCH, Houston

Washington DC

Danny Lledó, Xiquet, Washington

Nicholas Stefanelli, Masseria, Washington

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, Washington

International

Guillermo González Beristáin, Pangea, Monterrey, Mexico

Participating wine and spirits talent includes:

Jeff Bell, Please Don't Tell, New York, NY

Ben Foster, Yellowstone Club, Big Sky, MT

Morgan Melkonian, Peter Michael Winery, Calistoga, CA

June Rodil, Goodnight Hospitality, Houston, TX

Sabato Sagaria, Apres Cru, New York, NY

Dustin Wilson, Apres Cru, New York, NY

The festival's signature Grand Tasting Tent at the Big Sky Events Arena in Town Center features Michelin-Starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs, acclaimed restaurants, premier wines from Krug, Ruinart, Château d'Esclans, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, The Mascot, Peter Michael, Lingua Franca, Nicolas-Jay, Occidental, Joseph Phelps, Chappellet, Flowers, Faust, Quintessa, Troplong Mondot, Pichon Baron, Outpost, Platt Vineyard, Minuty and more to be announced, along with Montana craft breweries and distilleries and artisan food producers from across the country.

On the Culinary Stage, Host Chef Ming Tsai will emcee interactive cooking demonstrations featuring chefs Jeremy Ford, Marc Forgione, Eduardo Garcia and Nancy Silverton. VIP ticket holders will have access to The Reserve, an exclusive tasting tent, as well as The Hideaway, a curated speakeasy experience featuring acclaimed bartenders. The Grand Tasting Tent will also showcase the Montana Mixology Tent featuring handcrafted cocktails made with Montana craft spirits alongside zero-proof cocktails. Emerging musical artists, including Brittney Spencer and HAFFWAY, will also perform throughout the day, while curated retail, coffee and pastries to start the day and other activations will round out the Grand Tasting experience.

The festival will also feature intimate ticketed dinners at some of Big Sky's most spectacular and exclusive venues, with guest chefs, winemakers and bartenders hosting one-of-a-kind culinary experiences. Initial dinners include:

Thursday, September 24, 2026:

Opening Night BBQ at The Barn (included in VIP ticket) featuring: John Bates, InterStellar BBQ, Austin, TX Will Foden, Eglise Lodge, Big Sky, MT Francesco Martinelli, Tom Weiskopf Clubhouse, Big Sky, MT Robert McCormick, Big Sky, MT Ming Tsai, BāBā, Big Sky, MT

(included in VIP ticket) featuring:

Friday, September 25, 2026:

Roberto Alcocer of Valle at Montage Big Sky

Akira Back + Ming Tsai at One&Only Moonlight Basin's Akira Back with after-party at the Moon Shack

Saturday, September 26, 2026:

Big Night with Nancy Silverton + Marc Forgione at Tips Up

Omakase hosted by Wei Chen at Backcast, Montage Big Sky

Closing Ceremonies and Chef's After Party at Buck's Roadhouse

Tickets are limited and include unlimited access to exceptional food, wine, cocktails and festival programming. Additional ticketed culinary experiences, intimate tastings and special events will be announced in the coming weeks. Big Sky Food & Wine Festival benefits the Big Sky Community Food Bank.

Visit the Destination Guide for recommendations including, lodging, transportation, outdoor adventures, wellness experiences and more.

Tickets & More Information:

The Big Sky Food & Wine Festival VIP Pass ($2,000) includes exclusive, elevated access throughout the weekend, including:

Early entry and first access to the premium Grand Tasting on Friday and Saturday

Admission to an exclusive VIP tasting tent

Access to a curated speakeasy experience

Dedicated VIP parking area & private festival entrance

Priority access to select ticketed dining events and chef-led experiences throughout the weekend

Opportunities to engage with an all-star lineup of chefs, winemakers, and industry talent

Invitation to the Opening Night BBQ at The Barn

Invitation to the Closing Celebration at Buck's Roadhouse

The General Admission Pass ($1,000) includes:

Access to the premium Grand Tasting and Culinary Stage on Friday & Saturday

Access to purchase ticketed dining events and chef-led experiences throughout the weekend

All attendees must be 21 years of age. For more information, please visit the Big Sky Food & Wine website or follow the festival on Instagram.

Big Sky Food & Wine assets can be accessed here. Ticket options are inclusive of food and beverages. For a full list of participants and sponsors, please visit the website. For media inquiries, please e-mail [email protected].

About Big Sky Food & Wine Festival

Big Sky Food & Wine Festival is a culinary gathering set in Big Sky, Montana, where great food and wine come together with days spent outdoors in the mountains. The festival brings together respected chefs, winemakers, and food lovers for a relaxed weekend of tastings, demonstrations, and shared meals. Surrounded by open landscapes, trails, and rivers, guests are invited to pair exceptional cuisine with the experiences that define life in Big Sky Country. Big Sky Food & Wine Festival is presented by Lone Mountain Land Company.

SOURCE Big Sky Food & Wine Festival