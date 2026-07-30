Big Sky Food & Wine Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup and Schedule of Events
News provided byBig Sky Food & Wine Festival
Jul 30, 2026, 10:18 ET
Inaugural Event Features Michelin Star and James Beard Award-Winning Chefs, Master Sommeliers and Beverage Experts, Cooking Demonstrations, Curated Culinary, Cocktail and Wine Tastings, Live-Fire Cooking, Intimate Dinners, Vibrant Live Music and More, September 24-26, 2026
BIG SKY, Mont., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Sky Food & Wine Festival is proud to announce the lineup of more than 40 Michelin Star and James Beard Award-winning chefs, Master Sommeliers, wine and spirits experts appearing at the inaugural festival, September 24-26, 2026. Featuring a dynamic schedule of events over three days against the stunning backdrop of Big Sky's Lone Mountain, Big Sky Food & Wine Festival will celebrate Montana's rich agricultural heritage while offering cooking demonstrations, grand tasting tents, interactive food, spirits and wine tastings, intimate dinners, live-fire cooking, live music and more.
Some of the industry's most respected and decorated chefs, including Host Chef Ming Tsai, Nancy Silverton, Akira Back, Jeremy Ford, Eduardo Garcia and Marc Forgione, are part of a constellation of global culinary stars showcasing their exceptional talents in the Grand Tasting Tent, at guest chef and winemaker dinners, during beverage tastings, and more.
"I am so excited to serve as Host Chef of the first annual Big Sky Food & Wine Festival," says Ming Tsai of Big Sky's BāBā. "Combining some of the country's best chefs serving their Michelin Star- and James Beard Award-winning dishes, sommeliers and mixologists pouring in the Grand Tasting Tents and at intimate dinners, underneath the most beautiful mountains and delivered with local hospitality, it's going to be an epic inaugural year."
"It's an honor to be a part of the inaugural Big Sky Food & Wine Festival, a weekend that is guaranteed to become a cherished tradition," adds Nancy Silverton, 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree, James Beard Foundation. "Big Sky has a wonderful and growing food scene, and I can speak on behalf of all of the participating chefs in saying we are ready to feed the spirit and people of Montana."
Big Sky Food & Wine Festival participating culinary talent includes:
California
- Roberto Alcocer, Valle, Oceanside
- Max Boonthanakit, Camphor, Los Angeles
- Eric Bost, Jeune et Jolie, Lilo, Carlsbad
- Massimo Falsini, Caruso's, Montecito
- David & Serena Fisher, 7 Adams, San Francisco
- Brian Limoges, Enclos, Sonoma
- Kelly McCown, The Kitchen, Sacramento
- Evan Neumann, Auro, Calistoga
- Philip Pretty, Heritage, Long Beach
- Nancy Silverton, Osteria Mozza, Los Angeles
- Seigo Tamura, 715, Los Angeles
Colorado
- Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf's Tailor, Denver
Florida
- Shingo Akikuni, Shingo, Miami
- Juan Manuel Barrientos Valencia ("Juanma"), Elcielo, Miami
- Bryce Bonsack, Rocca, Tampa
- Tristan Brandt, Tambourine Room, Miami
- Mike Collantes, Soseki, Winter Park
- Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed, Miami
- Luciana Giangrandi, Boia De, Miami
Georgia
- Ron Hsu, Lazy Betty, Atlanta
Louisiana
- Sue Zemanick, Zasu, New Orleans
Montana
- Josh Adams, Campione Roman Kitchen, Livingston
- Akira Back, Akira Back, One&Only Moonlight Basin, Big Sky
- Buck's Roadhouse, Big Sky
- Wei Chen, OMAWEI x Taikun, Big Sky
- Allison Fasano, Bozeman
- Marc Felder, Sage Lodge, Pray
- Eduardo Garcia, Bozeman
- Cesare Lanfranconi, Tutti Bene, Bozeman
- Ming Tsai, BāBā, Yellowstone Club, Big Sky
- Jarrett Wrisley, Shan, Bozeman
New York
- Marc Forgione, Forgione, New York
- Sungchul Shim, Kochi, New York
- Jassimran Singh, Crown Shy, New York
North Carolina
- Sam Hart, Counter, Charlotte
Texas
- John Bates, InterStellar BBQ, Austin
- Felipe Riccio, MARCH, Houston
Washington DC
- Danny Lledó, Xiquet, Washington
- Nicholas Stefanelli, Masseria, Washington
- Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, Washington
International
- Guillermo González Beristáin, Pangea, Monterrey, Mexico
Participating wine and spirits talent includes:
- Jeff Bell, Please Don't Tell, New York, NY
- Ben Foster, Yellowstone Club, Big Sky, MT
- Morgan Melkonian, Peter Michael Winery, Calistoga, CA
- June Rodil, Goodnight Hospitality, Houston, TX
- Sabato Sagaria, Apres Cru, New York, NY
- Dustin Wilson, Apres Cru, New York, NY
The festival's signature Grand Tasting Tent at the Big Sky Events Arena in Town Center features Michelin-Starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs, acclaimed restaurants, premier wines from Krug, Ruinart, Château d'Esclans, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, The Mascot, Peter Michael, Lingua Franca, Nicolas-Jay, Occidental, Joseph Phelps, Chappellet, Flowers, Faust, Quintessa, Troplong Mondot, Pichon Baron, Outpost, Platt Vineyard, Minuty and more to be announced, along with Montana craft breweries and distilleries and artisan food producers from across the country.
On the Culinary Stage, Host Chef Ming Tsai will emcee interactive cooking demonstrations featuring chefs Jeremy Ford, Marc Forgione, Eduardo Garcia and Nancy Silverton. VIP ticket holders will have access to The Reserve, an exclusive tasting tent, as well as The Hideaway, a curated speakeasy experience featuring acclaimed bartenders. The Grand Tasting Tent will also showcase the Montana Mixology Tent featuring handcrafted cocktails made with Montana craft spirits alongside zero-proof cocktails. Emerging musical artists, including Brittney Spencer and HAFFWAY, will also perform throughout the day, while curated retail, coffee and pastries to start the day and other activations will round out the Grand Tasting experience.
The festival will also feature intimate ticketed dinners at some of Big Sky's most spectacular and exclusive venues, with guest chefs, winemakers and bartenders hosting one-of-a-kind culinary experiences. Initial dinners include:
Thursday, September 24, 2026:
- Opening Night BBQ at The Barn (included in VIP ticket) featuring:
- John Bates, InterStellar BBQ, Austin, TX
- Will Foden, Eglise Lodge, Big Sky, MT
- Francesco Martinelli, Tom Weiskopf Clubhouse, Big Sky, MT
- Robert McCormick, Big Sky, MT
- Ming Tsai, BāBā, Big Sky, MT
Friday, September 25, 2026:
- Roberto Alcocer of Valle at Montage Big Sky
- Akira Back + Ming Tsai at One&Only Moonlight Basin's Akira Back with after-party at the Moon Shack
Saturday, September 26, 2026:
- Big Night with Nancy Silverton + Marc Forgione at Tips Up
- Omakase hosted by Wei Chen at Backcast, Montage Big Sky
- Closing Ceremonies and Chef's After Party at Buck's Roadhouse
Tickets are limited and include unlimited access to exceptional food, wine, cocktails and festival programming. Additional ticketed culinary experiences, intimate tastings and special events will be announced in the coming weeks. Big Sky Food & Wine Festival benefits the Big Sky Community Food Bank.
Visit the Destination Guide for recommendations including, lodging, transportation, outdoor adventures, wellness experiences and more.
Tickets & More Information:
The Big Sky Food & Wine Festival VIP Pass ($2,000) includes exclusive, elevated access throughout the weekend, including:
- Early entry and first access to the premium Grand Tasting on Friday and Saturday
- Admission to an exclusive VIP tasting tent
- Access to a curated speakeasy experience
- Dedicated VIP parking area & private festival entrance
- Priority access to select ticketed dining events and chef-led experiences throughout the weekend
- Opportunities to engage with an all-star lineup of chefs, winemakers, and industry talent
- Invitation to the Opening Night BBQ at The Barn
- Invitation to the Closing Celebration at Buck's Roadhouse
The General Admission Pass ($1,000) includes:
- Access to the premium Grand Tasting and Culinary Stage on Friday & Saturday
- Access to purchase ticketed dining events and chef-led experiences throughout the weekend
All attendees must be 21 years of age. For more information, please visit the Big Sky Food & Wine website or follow the festival on Instagram.
Big Sky Food & Wine assets can be accessed here. Ticket options are inclusive of food and beverages. For a full list of participants and sponsors, please visit the website. For media inquiries, please e-mail [email protected].
About Big Sky Food & Wine Festival
Big Sky Food & Wine Festival is a culinary gathering set in Big Sky, Montana, where great food and wine come together with days spent outdoors in the mountains. The festival brings together respected chefs, winemakers, and food lovers for a relaxed weekend of tastings, demonstrations, and shared meals. Surrounded by open landscapes, trails, and rivers, guests are invited to pair exceptional cuisine with the experiences that define life in Big Sky Country. Big Sky Food & Wine Festival is presented by Lone Mountain Land Company.
SOURCE Big Sky Food & Wine Festival
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