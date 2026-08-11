Big Top Announces Strategic Acquisition of Coast to Coast Contracting, Expanding Installation Capabilities and Skilled Workforce

PERRY, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Top Manufacturing® ("Big Top"), an Altamont Capital Partners portfolio company, announced today they have acquired critical assets from Coast to Coast Contracting, LLC ("Coast to Coast" or "C2C"), a well-respected installation services and general contractor known for its highly skilled craftspeople and nationwide reach. This acquisition will enable Big Top to expand and continue to scale its field services of their engineered fabric structures.

This acquisition represents a significant step forward in Big Top's growth strategy, strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for its customers. By integrating Coast to Coast's experienced installation teams, Big Top enhances both its operational capacity and its commitment to quality execution in the field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coast to Coast into the Big Top family," said CEO Vann Parrot. "This acquisition brings an exceptional group of skilled professionals into our organization, allowing us to better serve our partners with expanded capabilities and a deeper bench of expertise."

Parrot emphasized the strategic value of the acquisition in supporting customer needs and long-term growth. "Our customers rely on us not just for engineered fabric structures that are durable, but for seamless delivery and installation. Adding Coast to Coast strengthens our ability to meet those expectations while positioning us for continued expansion in key end markets."

Founded on a reputation for craftsmanship and reliability, Coast to Coast has built a strong presence in installation services across multiple regions. Its team of skilled installers will play a critical role in supporting Big Top Manufacturing's growing project portfolio. Ben Perry, President of Coast to Coast, expressed enthusiasm about the future. "We are excited to join a dynamic and rapidly growing organization like Big Top Manufacturing. This partnership creates new opportunities for our team while allowing us to contribute to a company that shares our commitment to quality and customer success."

The acquisition underscores Big Top's ongoing investment in its people, capabilities, and partner relationships. By aligning manufacturing excellence with best-in-class installation services, the company is well-positioned to deliver greater value across its expanding customer base.

About Big Top Manufacturing

Big Top Manufacturing is a premier provider of engineered fabric structures, delivering innovative, durable, and customizable solutions to a wide range of industries. With a focus on quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Big Top Manufacturing partners with clients to design, manufacture, and deliver structures that meet their unique needs. For more information please visit (www.bigtopusa.com)

About Coast to Coast Contracting, LLC

Coast to Coast Contracting, LLC specializes in professional installation services, offering a skilled workforce with extensive experience in executing complex structural projects. Known for its craftsmanship and reliability, the company supports clients across diverse industries nationwide.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Altamont Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on transforming and scaling lower-middle-market companies across the Financial Services, Industrials and Business Services sectors through significant business-building and value-creation resources. Altamont makes long-term, controlled investments and partners closely with management teams to execute proven and repeatable platform-building playbooks in sectors where the firm has deep experience and specialized knowledge. Since inception, Altamont has invested in over 50 companies. Altamont currently manages over $4 billion of capital and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with additional offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.altamontcapital.com.

Douglas Shuda 850.584.7786

SOURCE Big Top Manufacturing