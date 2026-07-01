Big Wave Center Opens, Creating New Opportunities for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in San Mateo County

Innovative Half Moon Bay campus brings together housing, employment pathways, lifelong learning, wellness, and community connection through partnerships with leading nonprofit providers.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 25 years after one father began searching for a future where his daughter could live independently and thrive long after he was gone, the Big Wave Center has officially opened its doors.

Now welcoming residents and activating its campus, the Big Wave Center provides critical community infrastructure for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) throughout San Mateo County.

The Big Wave Center in Half Moon Bay is now open, providing housing, employment pathways, lifelong learning, wellness, and community opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout San Mateo County through partnerships with leading nonprofit organizations. Photo courtesy of Shanti Minkstein/Big Wave Group. Big Wave Group's Board of Directors celebrates the opening of the Big Wave Center with California Assemblymember Marc Berman, members of the Peck and Barber families, who donated the land for the project, and one of the Center's first residents during the June 27 ribbon-cutting ceremony in Half Moon Bay. The Big Wave Center provides housing and opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout San Mateo County. Photo courtesy of Shanti Minkstein/Big Wave Group

The vision began with Jeff Peck, Founder of Big Wave Group, and his daughter, Elizabeth. Concerned about the limited opportunities available to adults with IDD after they leave the school system, Peck imagined a place where Elizabeth—and others like her—could continue learning, build meaningful relationships, and live fulfilling, connected lives throughout adulthood. Today, Elizabeth is among the Center's first residents.

"More than 25 years ago, this journey began with a question every parent of a child with disabilities eventually asks: 'What will happen when I'm no longer here?'" said Jeff Peck, Founder of Big Wave Group. "I wanted Elizabeth to have a place where she could continue to grow, build friendships, contribute to her community, and truly belong. Today, that dream has become reality—not just for Elizabeth, but for countless other adults with disabilities and the families who love them."

Located on a 12-acre campus in Princeton Harbor, the $37 million, 50,000-square-foot Big Wave Center addresses one of San Mateo County's greatest unmet needs. While services for children with disabilities are available through the school system, opportunities for continuing education, employment, recreation, and community engagement decline significantly after age 22.

Rather than operating programs itself, Big Wave provides the infrastructure and partners with leading nonprofit organizations to deliver a comprehensive continuum of opportunities that promote independence, health, and inclusion.

The Center includes housing for 40 adults with IDD, including apartments reserved for low-income residents, along with spaces dedicated to education, employment training, wellness, recreation, and community activities. Nonprofit One Step Beyond, Inc. operates the Adult Day Program and Culinary & Catering Academy, providing continuing education, life skills development, workforce training, and employment opportunities through the Center's commercial teaching kitchen.

The campus also features fitness and recreation spaces, a 10,000-square-foot community events courtyard, and direct access to the adjacent Big Wave Farm, which has served more than 1,800 adults with IDD annually through agricultural education, nutrition programming, and social engagement.

The project represents years of collaboration among families, donors, volunteers, nonprofit organizations, public agencies, and the design and construction team. SWENSON Builders served as the project's general contractor, transforming more than two decades of planning into an innovative campus designed to serve adults with IDD for generations to come.

"Helping bring Big Wave from vision to reality has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career," said John Hinton, volunteer project executive for Big Wave and retired CFO of De Mattei Construction. "As the father of a future resident, every decision was personal. SWENSON Builders assembled an outstanding construction team, and our subcontractors, architect Architectural Dimensions, owner's representative Drew Bagdasarian, and volunteer parents all came together with a shared commitment to create something truly special. I've never experienced a project with such an extraordinary sense of teamwork—and soon my daughter, Jane, will call Big Wave home."

The Big Wave Center is expected to serve hundreds of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities each year, creating new opportunities for lifelong learning, employment, wellness, and community connection.

About Big Wave Group

Big Wave Group is a nonprofit organization based in Half Moon Bay, California, creating a place to belong for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout San Mateo County. Through the Big Wave Center and Big Wave Farm, Big Wave offers housing, employment pathways, continuing education, wellness and recreation opportunities, and inclusive community experiences that support lifelong well-being, personal growth, independence, and belonging. Learn more at www.BigWaveProject.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Julie Shenkman, [email protected], (650) 726-1005

SOURCE Big Wave Group