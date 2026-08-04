BigID Delivers the AI Sovereignty Standard Designed for Enterprise Growth

Vendor concentration risk, data residency law, and federal isolation mandates have made AI sovereignty a board-level requirement, and the category is still early. BigID gives enterprises a platform to scale AI initiatives without ceding control of their data.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereignty is now a board-level question, not just a defense-contractor pitch. Between AI vendor concentration risk, data residency law, and federal mandates like CI Fortify, organizations across every regulated industry need to prove they can govern data and AI without relying on an outside provider.

Meeting that bar takes more than a deployment checkbox. It takes an architecture built from the ground up to keep data, models, and governance inside the customer's own boundary, whether that boundary is the cloud, on-prem, private cloud, or fully air-gapped.

BigID, the leading data security and AI governance platform, is built on that architecture. BigID can govern data and AI entirely inside a customer's own environment, with no dependency on a third-party model to perform the work.

What AI Sovereignty Means

AI sovereignty is the ability to keep data, AI models, and the systems that govern them entirely inside a defined boundary, whether that boundary is a country, a regulated business unit, or a disconnected network, rather than depending on a vendor-managed cloud control plane. It extends data sovereignty, which governs where data is stored and processed under jurisdictional law, to the models, prompts, and AI systems built on top of that data.

The category is early. The requirements behind it, driven by AI vendor concentration, data residency law, and mandates like CI Fortify, are not going away, and the organizations that establish how to meet them now will set the terms every competitor and regulator measures against later.

Built for Full Isolation, Not Just Self-Hosting

BigID runs fully air-gapped, with discovery, classification, and governance operating with zero outbound connectivity required. There is no phone-home telemetry and no dependency on a hosted API to function, so configuration, findings, dashboards, and audit logs stay inside the customer's boundary whether or not that boundary is connected to anything else. An organization can run its full data and AI governance program inside a sealed environment for the duration of an isolation event, then reconnect and reconcile once it ends.

How BigID Delivers AI Sovereignty

One unified platform. The same architecture runs across cloud, on-prem, private cloud, and air-gapped deployments, with equivalent discovery, classification, remediation, and AI governance in every mode.

The same architecture runs across cloud, on-prem, private cloud, and air-gapped deployments, with equivalent discovery, classification, remediation, and AI governance in every mode. A control plane that stays with the customer. Configuration, scan orchestration, findings, dashboards, APIs, and audit logs remain entirely inside the customer's boundary, reachable or not.

Configuration, scan orchestration, findings, dashboards, APIs, and audit logs remain entirely inside the customer's boundary, reachable or not. Customer-controlled models. Customers can power BigID's AI capabilities with their own approved language models, including governed MCP connections.

Customers can power BigID's AI capabilities with their own approved language models, including governed MCP connections. No dependency on an external LLM provider. Data intelligence and classification run without sending sensitive data or metadata to a third-party model, on a normal day or during an isolation event.

Data intelligence and classification run without sending sensitive data or metadata to a third-party model, on a normal day or during an isolation event. Full automation in disconnected environments. APIs, reporting, and MCP-based workflows for AI agents and copilots operate the same way in self-managed and fully air-gapped environments as they do in the cloud.

"Sovereignty only counts if it holds up everywhere a customer actually runs," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO & Co-Founder at BigID. "The moment an AI governance tool depends on someone else's model, or its logs live in someone else's cloud, the organization has already surrendered the control it set out to protect. BigID was built so that dependency never has to exist, in the cloud or fully disconnected from it."

AI Sovereignty: Frequently Asked Questions

What is AI sovereignty?

AI sovereignty is the practice of keeping data, AI models, and AI governance entirely inside an organization's own boundary rather than a vendor-managed cloud control plane, so control does not depend on a third party's infrastructure or policies.

How is AI sovereignty different from data sovereignty?

Data sovereignty governs where data is stored, processed, and transferred under jurisdictional law. AI sovereignty extends those same principles to AI, ensuring models, prompts, training data, and governance capabilities also remain inside the approved environment.

Can BigID run fully air-gapped?

Yes. BigID's architecture supports self-managed, on-prem, private cloud, and fully disconnected deployments, with zero outbound connectivity required and no phone-home telemetry, while maintaining the same discovery, classification, and AI governance capabilities available in the cloud.

Why does classification and AI governance need to run without an external model?

Classification tools that call out to a third-party model send sensitive data, or metadata about it, outside the organization's control on every scan. That exposure exists on a normal business day and becomes an operational failure the moment connectivity to that provider is unavailable, so removing the dependency protects an organization both day to day and during an isolation event.

Why does AI sovereignty matter now?

AI vendor concentration, tightening data residency law, and federal mandates such as CI Fortify are converging on the same requirement: organizations must be able to prove they can govern their data and AI without depending on an outside provider.

BigID is offering a complimentary two-week risk assessment for CISOs who want to see exactly where their sensitive data and AI risk stand today, with an executive-ready report and next-step recommendations. More information is available at www.bigid.com/sovereign-ai and www.bigid.com/risk-assessment.

About BigID

BigID is a data security, privacy, and AI governance company that helps organizations discover, classify, and manage sensitive data across their entire data landscape, from structured and unstructured sources to cloud, on-prem, and air-gapped environments. Organizations use BigID to reduce data risk, secure AI initiatives, automate privacy compliance, and get more value from their data. BigID has been named a Leader across DSPM, privacy management, and data security platform evaluations from firms including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and GigaOm. For more information, visit www.bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID