Binder Market size For Lithium-Ion Batteries to grow by USD 3,703.98 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The binder market size for lithium-ion batteries is set to grow by USD 3703.98 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 25.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs. The objective of moving toward a sustainable ecosystem in the automotive industry has led to a spurt in demand for EVs and HEVs.
The report on the binder market for lithium-ion batteries provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Market Driver
- Shift of automotive industry toward EV
- Rising demand for smart devices
- Increased government support for EVs
Market Trend
- Growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in energy storage
- Rising adoption of wearable technology
- Declining prices of lithium-ion batteries
Market Challenges
- Presence of several substitutes for lithium-ion batteries
- Widening demand-supply gap of lithium
- Development of binder-free electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The binder market for lithium-ion batteries is segmented by type (cathode binders and anode binders), application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Based on type, the market is segmented into cathode binders and anode binders. The global lithium-ion battery binders market share growth by the cathode binders segment will be significant during the forecast period. By geography, APAC is estimated to account for 62% of the global market share growth during the forecast period.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report
The binder market for lithium-ion batteries covers the following areas:
Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Sizing
Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Forecast
Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- APV Engineered Coatings LLC
- Arkema Group
- Ashland Inc.
- BASF SE
- Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd.
- Fujifilm Corp.
- Indigo Technology Co. Ltd.
- JSR Corp.
- Kureha Corp.
- MTI Corp.
- NANOGRAFI Co. Inc.
- Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- Targray Technology International Inc.
- Ube Corp.
- AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd.
- Zeon Corp.
apvcoatings.com- The company offers binders for lithium ion batteries made up of high speed reactors, dual shaft mixers, three roll mills, horizontal mills and ball mills.
arkema.com- The company offers electrode binders for lithium ion batteries through the Kynar HSV series which has a customized range of PVDF grades.
ashland.com- The company offers electrode binders for lithium ion batteries in various series namely, Soteras DSA, Soteras CCSV binder, and Soteras DSV dispersant.
|
Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.42%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3703.98 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
23.39
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 62%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
APV Engineered Coatings LLC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corp., Indigo Technology Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Corp., AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global binder market for lithium-Ion batteries market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global binder market for lithium-Ion batteries market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Cathode binders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cathode binders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Anode binders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Anode binders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Power battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Power battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Power battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Power battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Power battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Energy storage battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Energy storage battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Digital battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Digital battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 APV Engineered Coatings LLC
- Exhibit 116: APV Engineered Coatings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 117: APV Engineered Coatings LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: APV Engineered Coatings LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 Arkema Group
- Exhibit 119: Arkema Group - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Arkema Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Arkema Group - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Arkema Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Arkema Group - Segment focus
- 12.5 Ashland Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Ashland Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Ashland Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Ashland Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Ashland Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Ashland Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 BASF SE
- Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 134: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 139: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 JSR Corp.
- Exhibit 147: JSR Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: JSR Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: JSR Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: JSR Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Kureha Corp.
- Exhibit 151: Kureha Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Kureha Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Kureha Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Kureha Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 MTI Corp.
- Exhibit 155: MTI Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: MTI Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: MTI Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.13 NANOGRAFI Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 158: NANOGRAFI Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: NANOGRAFI Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: NANOGRAFI Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 161: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Solvay SA - Key news
- Exhibit 164: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Solvay SA - Segment focus
- 12.15 Targray Technology International Inc.
- Exhibit 166: Targray Technology International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Targray Technology International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: Targray Technology International Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 169: AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 171: AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Zeon Corp.
- Exhibit 172: Zeon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Zeon Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: Zeon Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: Zeon Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 179: Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 181: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations
