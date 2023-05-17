Binder Market size For Lithium-Ion Batteries to grow by USD 3,703.98 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The binder market size for lithium-ion batteries is set to grow by USD 3703.98 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 25.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs. The objective of moving toward a sustainable ecosystem in the automotive industry has led to a spurt in demand for EVs and HEVs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries 2023-2027

The report on the binder market for lithium-ion batteries provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Shift of automotive industry toward EV

Rising demand for smart devices

Increased government support for EVs

Market Trend

Growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in energy storage

Rising adoption of wearable technology

Declining prices of lithium-ion batteries

Market Challenges

Presence of several substitutes for lithium-ion batteries

Widening demand-supply gap of lithium

Development of binder-free electrodes for lithium-ion batteries

Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The binder market for lithium-ion batteries is segmented by type (cathode binders and anode binders), application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Based on type, the market is segmented into cathode binders and anode binders. The global lithium-ion battery binders market share growth by the cathode binders segment will be significant during the forecast period. By geography, APAC is estimated to account for 62% of the global market share growth during the forecast period.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

The binder market for lithium-ion batteries covers the following areas:

Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Sizing

Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Forecast

Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Analysis

Companies Mentioned

APV Engineered Coatings LLC

Arkema Group

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd.

BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd. Fujifilm Corp.

Indigo Technology Co. Ltd.

JSR Corp.

Kureha Corp.

MTI Corp.

NANOGRAFI Co. Inc.

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Targray Technology International Inc.

Ube Corp.

AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd.

Zeon Corp.

apvcoatings.com- The company offers binders for lithium ion batteries made up of high speed reactors, dual shaft mixers, three roll mills, horizontal mills and ball mills.

arkema.com- The company offers electrode binders for lithium ion batteries through the Kynar HSV series which has a customized range of PVDF grades.

ashland.com- The company offers electrode binders for lithium ion batteries in various series namely, Soteras DSA, Soteras CCSV binder, and Soteras DSV dispersant.

Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3703.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 23.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled APV Engineered Coatings LLC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corp., Indigo Technology Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Corp., AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global binder market for lithium-Ion batteries market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Power battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 APV Engineered Coatings LLC

12.4 Arkema Group

12.5 Ashland Inc.

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.9 FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd.

12.10 JSR Corp.

12.11 Kureha Corp.

12.12 MTI Corp.

12.13 NANOGRAFI Co. Inc.

12.14 Solvay SA

12.15 Targray Technology International Inc.

12.16 AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd.

12.17 Zeon Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

