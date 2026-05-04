Bio-Techne to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

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Bio-Techne Corporation

May 04, 2026, 07:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. PDT. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

About Bio-Techne
BioTechne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company headquartered in Minnesota, celebrating 50 years of empowering scientific and diagnostic communities to reach better answers. The company provides highquality reagents, analytical instruments, and precision diagnostics. Its portfolio is organized into three customerfocused brands: R&D Systems™, BioTechne Spatial™, and BioTechne Diagnostics™, reflecting the scientific journey from discovery to translational research to clinical decisionmaking. BioTechne operates in 34 locations worldwide and employs approximately 3,100 people. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated over $1.2 billion in net sales. Its more than 500,000 products are used globally by academic researchers, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostic laboratories.

For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com or follow the company on social media at LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

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