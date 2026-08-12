BioCare Earns Fourth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition as New Model for Independent Specialty Drug Distribution Gains Momentum

Recognition reflects sustained growth driven by innovation, a reimagined new model in specialty pharmaceutical distribution, and expanding partnerships across community healthcare

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, a leading national specialty pharmaceutical distributor comprised of BioCareSD and LogiCare3PL, today announced that Inc. Magazine has named the company to the 2026 Inc. 5000, its annual list recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. With decades of experience, BioCare delivers life-saving and life-changing therapies through high-touch service and a differentiated distribution model.

The company ranked No. 2520 on the 2026 list, climbing 1,145 spots from its 2025 ranking of No. 3665. This marks the fourth consecutive year BioCare has earned a place on the Inc. 5000. Based on revenue growth from 2023 to 2025, this year's ranking reflects the company's 129% growth over the three-year period. BioCare joins an impressive group of companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000, including SpaceX, Whatnot, Mosaic and No. 1-ranked Main Street Health.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year reflects more than our growth — it validates the strategy we've been executing to help independent specialty practices succeed in an increasingly consolidated healthcare market," said James Frary, Chief Executive Officer of BioCareSD. "We've invested in new technologies, strengthened our specialty distribution capabilities, and forged innovative partnerships, including our strategic alliance with AllyGPO, to create a more connected business model for community oncology and retina practices. Together, we're helping specialty practices improve operational performance, preserve their independence, and continue delivering exceptional care to patients."

For nearly 50 years, BioCare has helped independent specialty practices navigate the growing complexity of specialty pharmaceuticals through distribution, inventory management, logistics, and 24/7/365 customer service. That customer-first approach has fueled the company's continued growth, driven by strategic investments and innovative partnerships, including the BioCareSD and AllyGPO alliance, which has reimagined specialty drug distribution and group purchasing for independent community oncology and retina practices. Together, the organizations deliver measurable financial and operational results that strengthen practice economics, preserve independence, and improve patient care.

The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful private companies in the U.S. Companies such as Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle, Patagonia, and Chobani earned early recognition on the Inc. 5000 list before becoming household names. See the complete 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026.

About BioCare

BioCare, Inc. comprises BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. For more information, please visit www.biocare-us.com.

Media: Supreme Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE BioCare