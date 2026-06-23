Biodance Partners with Georgina Rodriguez to Spotlight Amazon Prime Day Beauty Essentials

Running from June 23rd to 26th, snag the No. 1 hydrogel mask brand on Amazon, now up to 30% off

SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodance, the leading Korean beauty brand and pioneer behind the now-viral hydrogel mask category, is thrilled to partner with international model, entrepreneur, and style icon Georgina Rodriguez to spotlight some of her favorite Biodance skincare essentials ahead of Amazon Prime Day. As one of the world's top lifestyle personalities and fan of the brand, Rodriguez brings Biodance products to a highly-engaged global audience of avid beauty consumers.

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Rodriguez takes her audience through her nighttime skincare routine, featuring Biodance's Collagen Peptide Eye Patches to boost radiance and smooth the under-eyes, followed by Jelly Serum Mist to hydrate the skin, and finishing with the viral Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, worn overnight to achieve ultra-radiant, plump skin.

With over 250 million hydrogel masks sold globally, Biodance has soared to the #1 hydrogel mask brand on Amazon. Exclusively for Amazon Prime Day this June, customers can shop a range of celebrity-favorites from the brand, including:

Collagen Peptide & Caviar PDRN Eye Patches

25% off | was $23, now $17.25

Formulated to address concerns caused by collagen depletion, Collagen Peptide Eye Patches help to visibly improve firmness, elasticity, hydration, under-eye bags, and wrinkles. Caviar PDRN Eye Patches work to strengthen skin and support healthy cell renewal for a revitalized glow.

Collagen Peptide & Caviar PDRN Jelly Serum Mists

30% off | was $19, now $13.30

Powered by Biodance's hydrogel technology, Jelly Serum Mist delivers long-lasting hydration in seconds, creating a moisture barrier on the skin's surface to keep the skin hydrated and glowy all day long.

Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask

25% off | was $19, now $14.25

The largest discount offered on Biodance's No.1, signature hydrogel mask to date, the formula features 150,000ppm of probiotics, collagen, and hyaluronic acid to deeply nourish the skin. Leave on for 3-4 hours, or overnight, until the mask becomes transparent to allow for full ingredient absorption.

One of the brand's latest innovations, Jelly Serum Mist, features all the benefits of Biodance's No. 1 hydrogel sheet masks, now in a convenient, sprayable mist format. Formulated with a solid hydrogel base that instantly transforms into serum on contact, the jelly formula creates a protective barrier across the skin, locking in active ingredients rather than letting them evaporate for long-lasting hydrating and healing benefits of a hydrogel mask, in just seconds.

Amazon Prime Day runs from Tuesday, June 23rd, through Friday, June 26th. Visit Amazon.com for the full list of Biodance offerings.

About Biodance: Biodance began in 2021 with one belief: skincare should guide you back to your best skin. Inspired by Founder Mihwa Kim's personal journey with skin damage and recovery, the experience led her to discover the power of hydrogel, reimagining it entirely for skincare and leading to the iconic hydrogel sheet masks taking over social media feeds. Underneath the virality is innovative design that redefined the category, solidifying active ingredients without a fabric base, helping the mask adhere comfortably to the skin and deliver visible results. What began as one innovation has since become the foundation of the brand. With over 250 million hydrogel masks sold globally, Biodance is evolving beyond a single product into a hydrogel-powered skincare ecosystem, developed in partnership with dermatologists to support every unique skin journey.

SOURCE Biodance