Biodance, the No. 1 Hydrogel Mask Brand on Amazon, Brings Viral Skincare Favorites to Amazon Prime Day

Shoppers can save up to 30% off Biodance's bestselling hydrogel range, now through June 26th

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodance, the leading K-beauty brand behind some of social media's most talked-about skincare products, is bringing its bestselling formulas to Amazon Prime Day, offering shoppers up to 30% off the brand's viral hydrogel product range. With over 250 million hydrogel masks sold globally, Biodance has soared to the #1 hydrogel mask brand on Amazon, delivering hydrated, glowing skin to consumers around the world.

One of the brand's latest innovations, Jelly Serum Mist, features all the benefits of Biodance's No. 1 hydrogel sheet masks, now in a convenient, sprayable mist format. Formulated with a solid hydrogel base that instantly transforms into serum on contact, the jelly formula creates a protective barrier across the skin, locking in active ingredients rather than letting them evaporate for long-lasting hydrating and healing benefits of a hydrogel mask, in just seconds.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime Day this June, customers can shop a range of favorites from the brand, including:

Collagen Peptide & Caviar PDRN Eye Patches

25% off | was $23, now $17.25

Formulated to address concerns caused by collagen depletion, Collagen Peptide Eye Patches help to visibly improve firmness, elasticity, hydration, under-eye bags, and wrinkles. Caviar PDRN Eye Patches work to strengthen skin and support healthy cell renewal for a revitalized glow.

Collagen Peptide & Caviar PDRN Jelly Serum Mists

30% off | was $19, now $13.30

Powered by Biodance's hydrogel technology, Jelly Serum Mist delivers long-lasting hydration in seconds, creating a moisture barrier on the skin's surface to keep the skin hydrated and glowy all day long.

Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask

25% off | was $19, now $14.25

The largest discount offered on Biodance's No.1, signature hydrogel mask to date, the formula features 150,000ppm of probiotics, collagen, and hyaluronic acid to deeply nourish the skin. Leave on for 3-4 hours, or overnight, until the mask becomes transparent to allow for full ingredient absorption.

Collagen & Caviar PDRN Gel Toner Pads

25% off | was $26, now $19.50

Featuring a soft gel fabric that minimizes irritation and adheres comfortably to the skin, Collagen Gel Toner Pads help improve the appearance of pores, skin texture, and elasticity, while Caviar PDRN Gel Toner Pads visibly boost radiance, hydration, and overall skin vitality.

Pore Perfecting Collagen Peptide Serum

25% off | was $21.90, now $16.43

A high-performance collagen serum formulated with 78% Biodance 243Da Collagen Water to target six visible pore concerns. Enhanced with peptides, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, it helps improve elasticity, smooth texture, and visibly refine pores while delivering deep hydration.

Pore Perfecting Collagen Peptide Cream

25% off | was $29, now $21.75

Formulated with 64% Biodance 243Da Collagen Water, this rich yet lightweight cream helps target six visible pore concerns while improving elasticity and hydration. The peptide-infused formula supports smoother, firmer-looking skin and a visibly refined complexion.

Amazon Prime Day runs from Tuesday, June 23rd, through Friday, June 26th. Visit Amazon.com for the full list of Biodance offerings.

About Biodance: Biodance began in 2021 with one belief: skincare should guide you back to your best skin. Inspired by Founder Mihwa Kim's personal journey with skin damage and recovery, the experience led her to discover the power of hydrogel, reimagining it entirely for skincare and leading to the iconic hydrogel sheet masks taking over social media feeds. Underneath the virality is innovative design that redefined the category, solidifying active ingredients without a fabric base, helping the mask adhere comfortably to the skin and deliver visible results. What began as one innovation has since become the foundation of the brand. With over 250 million hydrogel masks sold globally, Biodance is evolving beyond a single product into a hydrogel-powered skincare ecosystem, developed in partnership with dermatologists to support every unique skin journey.

SOURCE Biodance