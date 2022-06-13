Biodegradable Polymers Market size to increase by USD 817.05 Mn | Europe to have largest market share | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The biodegradable polymers market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of large and small-scale vendors that offer products to the end-user industries, which include packaging, electronics, and automotive. Vendors are competing based on innovation, price, operational costs, and product quality. The established vendors have strong customer support capabilities, financial abilities, and technical expertise for product development.

Technavio identifies Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont SpA, Plantic Technologies Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the enhanced consumer appeal of eco-friendly packaging, government emphasis on efficient plastic waste management, and the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials will offer immense growth opportunities, difficulty in labeling and lack of consumer education, the cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over biodegradable polymers, and complexity in adopting biodegradable polymers over synthetic polymers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biodegradable Polymers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global biodegradable polymers market is segmented as below:

Product

PLA



Starch-based Polymer



Others

The demand for PLA biodegradable polymers has been significant in the market. The growing consumer appeal for biodegradable polymers in the packaging of deli and fresh consumables has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

End-User

Food Packaging



Foam Packaging



Biodegradable Bags



Agriculture



Others

The food packaging industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increasing use of biopolymers for packaging beverages, packaging material (for food), and caps is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising demand for packaged food products, coupled with the growth of e-commerce businesses is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

About 36% of the market growth is expected to originate in Europe during the forecast period. The re-emergence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food processing industry in the region will have a positive impact on the regional market. In addition, the introduction of government initiatives to promote the use of bio-based or biodegradable polymers through the provision of subsidies has been a significant driving factor for the biodegradable polymer market in Europe.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biodegradable polymers market report covers the following areas:

Biodegradable Polymers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biodegradable polymers market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biodegradable polymers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biodegradable Polymers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biodegradable polymers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biodegradable polymers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biodegradable polymers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biodegradable polymers market vendors

Biodegradable Polymers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 817.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.07 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont SpA, Plantic Technologies Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis - Commodity Chemicals Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: PLA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Starch-based polymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Starch-based polymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Starch-based polymer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Food packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Foam packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Foam packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Foam packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Biodegradable bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Biodegradable bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Biodegradable bags - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Arkema SA

Exhibit 58: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 59: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Arkema SA-Key news



Exhibit 61: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Arkema SA - Segment focus

11.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 65: BASF SE -Key news



Exhibit 66: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.5 Braskem SA

Exhibit 68: Braskem SA - Overview



Exhibit 69: Braskem SA - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Braskem SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Braskem SA - Segment focus

11.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 72: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: DuPont de Nemours Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 75: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 77: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 78: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Evonik Industries AG-Key news



Exhibit 80: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

11.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 82: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 83: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Koninklijke DSM NV- Key news



Exhibit 85: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

11.9 NatureWorks LLC

Exhibit 87: NatureWorks LLC - Overview



Exhibit 88: NatureWorks LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 89: NatureWorks LLC - Key offerings

11.10 Novamont SpA

Exhibit 90: Novamont SpA - Overview



Exhibit 91: Novamont SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 92: Novamont SpA- Key news



Exhibit 93: Novamont SpA - Key offerings

11.11 Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Plantic Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Plantic Technologies Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 96: Plantic Technologies Ltd.-Key news



Exhibit 97: Plantic Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 98: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 102: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 103: Research Methodology



Exhibit 104: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 105: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 106: List of abbreviations

