Bioelectronic Medicine Global Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Neurological Disorders Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioelectronic Medicine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Implantable v/s Non-invasive), By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global bioelectronic medicine market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2028.

This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare products for the treatment of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders.

Additionally, growing initiatives and investments by government organizations for developing new bioelectronic medicine have significantly increased the demand for the bioelectronic medicine market across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the growing adoption of new technology in the healthcare sector has significantly increased, and increasing awareness about using new medicine such as pacemakers and defibrillators and the benefits of using these devices is further expected to increase the demand for the bioelectronic device, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028.

Furthermore, increasing the number of major key players in the market focus on developing new technology for the benefit of users is further expected to increase the demand for the bioelectronic device, thereby supporting market growth.



Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Neurological Disorders



The increasing number of people suffering from various types of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, is expected to enhance the demand for the bioelectric medicine market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart diseases are the main cause of death in the United States, one person dies every 34 seconds, and about 697,000 people die because of heart disease in the United States, which is equal to 1 in every five deaths.

The growth of this population group will ensure that the need for the treatment of cardiovascular and neurological problems will expand over the years. Due to high blood pressure, high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, secondhanded smoke exposure, obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity increase the number of cardiovascular diseases, which is expected to enhance the demand for bioelectronic medicine during the forecast period.



Technological Advancements



The growing development of medical devices that help to target specific nerve fibers or brain circuits to treat different types of medical ailments can boost the market growth during the forecast period. It is used to diagnose and treat different types of chronic diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, major depressive disorder, and chronic pain. Technological innovations are making devices smaller and less invasive, along with companies bringing new applications into the market during the forecast period.

Different types of bioelectronic medicine are available for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as a pacemaker and defibrillator so, which can reduce pain. This type of therapy can be used in the method of spinal cord stimulation and implantation, such as for the cochlea and retina.

For instance, electroconvulsive therapies are used for the treatment of major chronic disorders, and this device-controlled electrical stimulation triggers a brief seizure which affects neurons in the brain.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global bioelectronic medicine market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Bioelectronic Medicine Market, By Type:

Implantable

Non-invasive

Bioelectronic Medicine Market, By Product:

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators

Cardiac pacemakers

Cochlear implants

Spinal cord stimulators

Deep brain stimulators

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators

Sacral nerve stimulators

Vagus nerve stimulators

Others

Bioelectronic Medicine Market, By Application:

Arrhythmia

Pain management

Sensorineural hearing loss

Parkinson's disease

Tremor

Depression

Treatment-resistant depression

Epilepsy

Urinary and fecal incontinence

Others

Bioelectronic Medicine Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Individual Users

Homecare Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Bioelectronic Medicine Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Bioelectronic Medicine Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Implantable v/s Non-invasive)

5.2.2. By Product (Implantable cardioverter defibrillators, Cardiac pacemakers, Cochlear implants, Spinal cord stimulators, Deep brain stimulators, Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, Sacral nerve stimulators, Vagus nerve stimulators, Others)

5.2.3. By Application (Arrhythmia, Pain management, Sensorineural hearing loss, Parkinson's disease, Tremor, Depression, Treatment-resistant depression, Epilepsy, Urinary and fecal incontinence, Others)

5.2.4. By End User (Hospitals, Individual Users, Homecare Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2022)

5.3. Market Map

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Product

5.3.3. By Application

5.3.4. By End User

5.3.5. By Region



6. North America Bioelectronic Medicine Market Outlook



7. Europe Bioelectronic Medicine Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Bioelectronic Medicine Market Outlook



9. South America Bioelectronic Medicine Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Bioelectronic Medicine Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Clinical Trial Analysis



14. Global Bioelectronic Medicine Market: SWOT Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Medtronic plc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation.

Cochlear Ltd.

LivaNova PLC.

Soterix Medical Inc.

Bioinduction Ltd.

GiMer Medical.

Nevro Crop.

BioControl Medical.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od1zru

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets