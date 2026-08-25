Bioforum The Data Masters Expands Global Footprint with New Office and Global Capability Center in Bangalore, India

New India entity marks one of the largest growth initiatives in the company's history and a major step in the expansion of its global FSP capabilities

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioforum The Data Masters, a global biometric CRO, today announced its expansion into India with the establishment of a local company and the opening of its new office in Bangalore. The site is home to Bioforum's India Global Capability Center (GCC), a strategic hub that brings together experienced clinical data managers, statistical programmers, standards experts, and technology specialists as part of the company's global delivery organization.

The India GCC joins Bioforum's global operations across the United States, Europe, Colombia, and South Africa, strengthening the company's follow-the-sun delivery model and its ability to deliver clean, compliant, submission-ready clinical data around the clock.

"This expansion is much more than a new office. It marks the next phase of Bioforum's growth as a global company," said Amir Malka, CEO & Co-Founder of Bioforum. "Our clients need a partner that can scale alongside their portfolios without compromising on quality. Our Global Capability Center in Bangalore significantly strengthens our ability to support complex global programs, expand our FSP delivery capabilities, and provide clients with the expertise and flexibility they need as their programs grow."

The India GCC is led by Dr. Santhosh Kumar, Senior Vice President, India and Global Capability Center, who brings over 24 years of experience in the CRO and healthcare industry building and leading large-scale clinical data and global delivery organizations. The center is expected to grow significantly over the coming year across clinical data management, statistical programming, clinical coding, validation, and other core delivery capabilities.

"India's role in clinical development has fundamentally changed, from a delivery location to a strategic capability," said Kumar. "We are building integrated teams that work alongside our sponsors on global studies and regulatory submissions. For our clients, that means deep domain expertise, scientific rigor, and quality embedded into the way we work from day one."

The Bangalore GCC expands Bioforum's ability to support both full-service and FSP engagement models, giving sponsors greater flexibility to build global teams around their evolving clinical development needs while maintaining consistent quality and regulatory standards.

About Bioforum

Bioforum is a global biometric CRO supporting clinical development through data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, medical writing, and project management for clinical trial sponsors worldwide. For more than 15 years, sponsors ranging from emerging biotechs to global pharmaceutical companies have trusted Bioforum as a reliable partner to deliver high-quality, compliant, submission-ready clinical data on time, every time, across all stages of the clinical development lifecycle. Bioforum operates globally, with teams across the United States, Europe, South America, South Africa, Australia, and India. Learn more at www.bioforumgroup.com.

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SOURCE Bioforum The Data Masters