Biohaven Appoints Technology Investor John Yetimoglu to Board of Directors

Infinitum founder and Groq board director brings frontier AI and technology-investing expertise to Biohaven as the company advances AI-enabled approaches to drug development

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of John Yetimoglu to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

John Yetimoglu

Mr. Yetimoglu is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Infinitum, an investment firm specializing in semiconductors, videogaming, and next-generation AI application platforms. He currently serves as a director on the board of Groq, a leader in AI inference computing, where he was an early investor and served through the company's landmark $20 billion transaction with NVIDIA in December 2025. Earlier in his career, Mr. Yetimoglu was an analyst at Morgan Stanley covering the technology and biotechnology sectors. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Columbia University.

His appointment reflects Biohaven's conviction that the next wave of breakthroughs in medicine will be driven by the convergence of biology, data, and computation. As the company expands its use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced computational methods across discovery, translational science, and clinical development, Mr. Yetimoglu's perspective on frontier technology and AI infrastructure is expected to strengthen the Board's strategic oversight in these areas.

"John sits at the intersection of technology and life sciences at exactly the moment those worlds are coming together," said Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Biohaven. "His firsthand experience building and investing in category-defining AI companies gives our Board a rare, forward-looking vantage point as we integrate new computational approaches into how we discover and develop medicines for patients with serious diseases."

"Biohaven has an extraordinary record of translating science into approved therapies, and the opportunity to apply modern AI and technology to drug development is only accelerating," said John Yetimoglu. "I'm honored to join the Board, and to help Vlad and the company harness these tools in service of its mission to bring relief to patients."

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing therapies for people with debilitating diseases, with a broad pipeline spanning neuroscience, immunology, and other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit biohaven.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "continue", "plan", "will", "believe", "may", "expect", "potentially", "potentially groundbreaking" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future development, timing and potential marketing approval and commercialization of development candidates, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including: the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of Biohaven's planned and ongoing clinical trials; the timing of planned interactions and filings with the FDA; the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings; complying with applicable US regulatory requirements; the potential commercialization of Biohaven's product candidates; and the effectiveness and safety of Biohaven's product candidates. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in Biohaven's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including within the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Porcelli

Vice President, Investor Relations, Biohaven

[email protected]

+1 (201) 248-0741

Media Contact:

Christy Curran

Sam Brown

[email protected]

+1 (615) 414-8668

SOURCE Biohaven Ltd.