BioHeartland Indiana Debuts at BIO 2026, Showcasing Indiana's Global Bioscience Leadership

New regional identity unites a more than $100 billion bioscience ecosystem and positions Indiana among the world's leading innovation hubs.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at BIO International Convention in San Diego, the CEOs of Indiana Corporate Partnership announced the bioscience sector across Indiana will now be known as "BioHeartland Indiana."

For more than a century, Indiana's life sciences ecosystem has been inventing, making and moving bioscience solutions at global scale across human health, animal health and plant science. The state's leading role in the GLP-1 revolution is a tangible example of what's possible when discovery, research, development, manufacturing and distribution exist within a single connected ecosystem.

With Eli Lilly, Elanco Animal Health, and Corteva, the region is home to global leaders in human health, animal health, and plant science. The state's four R1 universities, the nation's largest medical school, and the Indiana Bioscience Research Institute, combined with the industry researchers, serve to generate 3x the national average for issued patents. The biosciences sector contributes over $100B of economic activity to the state.

"Indiana is a powerhouse in human, animal and plant biosciences, but our story has not been told with the clarity, consistency or urgency it deserves," said Melina Kennedy, CEO of the CEOs of Indiana Corporate Partnership. "What makes this region different is not just that we make bioscience solutions, we are also a hotbed of invention and discovery, with the manufacturing strength, logistics infrastructure and collaborative spirit to move innovations into the world. BioHeartland gives us a shared identity to help investors, companies and talent understand the full value of what Indiana offers."

The announcement follows Governor Mike Braun's $1 billion commitment to help Indiana's life sciences companies accelerate growth over the next ten years.

"People will hear the words 'BioHeartland Indiana' and automatically think, "that's a place open for science and innovation where industry professionals across the entire value chain deliver solutions in a practical, collaborative way, enabling companies to move with speed from lab to market," said Vince Wong, president and CEO of BioCrossroads, a non-profit organization that grows, advances, and invests in Indiana's life sciences and healthcare sectors. "When it comes to biosciences, people will think of Indiana the same as Boston, the Research Triangle of North Carolina, or even international locations like Zurich and Basel."

Indiana's bioscience industry currently generates more than $125 billion in annual economic impact and leads the nation in both life sciences and pharmaceutical exports.

BIO International Convention

Fifteen BioHeartland Indiana partners are attending BIO International including: Eli Lily and Company, Elanco Animal Health, 16 Tech Innovation District, One Health Innovation District, Genezen, Heartland BioWorks Tech Hub powered by the Applied Research Institute, Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, Indiana Economic Development Corporation, IU Launch Accelerator for Biosciences, Indiana Life Sciences Association, Indy Partnership, Langham Logistics and Purdue University. BioCrossroads is leading BioHeartland Indiana's presence at BIO International Convention.

BioHeartland Indiana is located at Booth 3134 and will host a series of in-booth conversations designed to give BIO attendees a closer look at the people, places and capabilities behind Indiana's life sciences momentum. A schedule of events and details about BioHeartland's presence at BIO International can be found on the organization's website.

About BioHeartland Indiana

BioHeartland Indiana is a shared identity led by the CEOs of Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP), in collaboration with its branded initiatives, BioCrossroads and AgriNovus Indiana, and in partnership with the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority (CIRDA). It exists to amplify Indiana's bioscience strengths, while elevating the innovation districts, companies and research centers inventing, making and moving a rare concentration of life-changing innovation across human, animal and plant health at global scale. Learn more at INBioHeartland.com.

About CICP

The CEOs of Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) was formed in 1999 (under its legal name, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership) to bring together the chief executives of the region's prominent corporations, foundations and universities in a strategic and collaborative effort dedicated to Indiana's continued prosperity and growth. To advance this objective, CICP sponsors five key talent and industry sector initiatives, AgriNovus Indiana, Ascend Indiana, BioCrossroads, Conexus Indiana, and TechPoint, each of which addresses challenges and opportunities unique to its respective area: agbiosciences, talent and workforce development, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and logistics, and technology. To learn more about CICP, visit cicpindiana.com.

About AgriNovus Indiana

AgriNovus Indiana, a branded initiative of the CEOs of Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP), is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing the agbioscience sector by connecting and convening stakeholders to deliver innovative ways to inspire and attract agbiosciences talent, companies and innovation to the state. Learn more at www.AgriNovusIndiana.com.

About BioCrossroads

An initiative of the CEOs of Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP), BioCrossroads is a catalyst for Indiana's life sciences sector, advancing the state's position as a global leader in research, development, manufacturing, and healthcare innovation. Through strategic initiatives, industry partnerships, and ecosystem development, BioCrossroads supports the growth of life sciences companies, talent, and investment, as well as existing enterprises and new business development across Indiana. The initiative fosters public-private collaboration by uniting a diverse range of academic, industry, and philanthropic stakeholders, all collectively focused on advancing Indiana's life sciences sector. To learn more about BioCrossroads, visit biocrossroads.com.

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SOURCE BioHeartland Indiana