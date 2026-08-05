Biointron Launches RushData, an Integrated High-Throughput Platform for AI-Driven Antibody Discovery

1-day CHO expression for data generation in days, not weeks, for standardized, structured datasets ready for AI/ML-driven design

Custom workflows for targets and modalities, with 3,000+ molecules per batch processed in parallel

Identify liabilities early with developability assessments to reduce late-stage failure and downstream risk

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biointron Biological USA Inc. ("Biointron"), a leading contract research organization specializing in antibody discovery, expression, and optimization for global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the launch of RushData, a new integrated service platform designed to support the growing demands of AI- and machine learning-driven antibody discovery.

As computational antibody design continues to accelerate, AI and ML models are now able to generate hundreds to thousands of candidate antibody sequences in a single design cycle. But while sequence generation has scaled rapidly, experimental validation workflows are often fragmented, with expression, binding characterization, and developability testing performed separately across multiple steps or providers. This traditional approach can take 3-4 weeks or longer, slowing iteration and creating a major bottleneck in design-build-test-learn cycles.

RushData was developed to close this gap.

Built around Biointron's 1-day transient CHO expression system, RushData enables researchers to move from antibody sequence submission to high-quality experimental data in days. The platform integrates antibody expression, binding analysis, and optional early developability profiling into a single standardized workflow, generating structured datasets that are well suited for AI/ML model training, validation, and optimization.

Designed for speed, scale, and therapeutically relevant data

RushData leverages CHO cells, the industry gold standard for therapeutic antibody expression, to produce data that is more predictive of downstream performance. CHO-based expression supports human-like post-translational modifications, proper protein folding, and clinically relevant developability characteristics.

RushData can support 3,000+ molecules per batch in parallel, with standardized workflows and structured outputs designed for both scientists and machine-readable AI pipelines.

Key advantages of RushData include:

1-day expression with CHO cells for rapid iteration and screening with custom workflows for targets and modalities

for rapid iteration and screening with custom workflows for targets and modalities Standardized, structured AI/ML-ready data from processing 3,000+ molecules per batch in parallel

from processing per batch in parallel Binding characterization using BLI and/or SPR, integrated directly with expression and purity data

using BLI and/or SPR, integrated directly with expression and purity data Early developability profiling in selected packages, including: Differential scanning fluorimetry (DSF) for thermal stability AC-SINS for self-interaction behavior Polyspecificity reagent binding (PSR-BVP) for polyreactivity

in selected packages, including:

Flexible service packages

RushData is available through multiple service options tailored to different stages of antibody discovery:

Basic – Rapid Screening

Expression, titer, and affinity testing





Expression, titer, and affinity testing Standard – Binding Characterization

Expression, concentration, cGE, and affinity testing





Expression, concentration, cGE, and affinity testing Premium – Developability Profiling

Includes early developability assessments with binding characterization

With more than 14 years of experience, service to 3,000+ biopharma companies worldwide, and deep expertise in antibody production and characterization, Biointron continues to expand its platform capabilities to meet the evolving needs of modern biologics discovery.

To learn more about RushData, visit https://www.biointron.com/rushdata or contact Biointron at +1 (732) 790-8340.

About Biointron

Founded in 2012 and certified to ISO 9001:2015, Biointron is a CRO specializing in antibody discovery, expression, and optimization services for biotech and pharmaceutical companies. From gene sequence to purified antibodies, our production only takes 2 weeks — and with RushData, our AI antibody wet lab validation service, computational predictions become experimentally confirmed candidates at high throughput. We have delivered tens of thousands of recombinant antibodies for more than 3,000 biotech and pharma companies worldwide.

For more information about Biointron, contact the company here:

Biointron

+1 (732) 790-8340

[email protected]

20 University Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MA 02138

SOURCE Biointron