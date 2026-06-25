Biolevate To Advance AI-Native Drug Discovery Workflows With NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit

Biolevate to Advance AI-Native Life Sciences Workflows With NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit

Biolevate is integrating NVIDIA BioNeMo Recipes, agentic AI components and GPU-optimized pipelines across its Drug Discovery technology stack behind their recent breakthrough in oncology.

PARIS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolevate, an AI-native knowledge platform company for life sciences, today announced it is building with the NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit to support the next phase of its agentic discovery roadmap.

The announcement reflects Biolevate's strategy to provide agentic-first drug discovery technology that goes beyond standard AI platforms, unifying workflows that can reason across scientific literature, biological knowledge graphs, computational models, and experimental workflows. This integration will enhance Biolevate's proprietary OCEAN technology stack, which recently enabled the young French startup to achieve substantial, patented breakthroughs across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, and dermatology.

Biolevate already leverages NVIDIA accelerated computing to fine-tune its AI agents, achieving state-of-the-art (SOTA) accuracy in multimodal evidence extraction and workflow execution for clinical and regulatory use cases like clinical study reports, health technology assessment and beyond.

Building on this foundation, the Parisian startup is now integrating NVIDIA's advanced model-training architectures and GPU-optimized pipelines to accelerate the next generation of its proprietary, RNA-focused models. By significantly improving the prediction of non-coding RNA folding and hybridization, these high-fidelity models will unlock new paradigms for AI-driven patient stratification and the advancement of precision medicine.

The company also plans to align select components of its OCEAN stack with NVIDIA Nemotron and NVIDIA BioNeMo open source models. This collaboration is expected to help Biolevate open its technological stack to a broader tech ecosystem, fostering biological research driven by agentic workflows and AI-first drug discovery.

"The next phase of life sciences AI will not be defined only by individual models, but by agentic systems that can reason across evidence, biology, and experimentation," said Joël Belafa, CEO at BIOLEVATE. "By building with NVIDIA BioNeMo, we aim to make Biolevate's OCEAN stack a more scalable environment and easily integrated with other tools of the ecosystem, and to share with researchers a robust way to generate stronger hypotheses, reduce computational friction and move toward validated discovery programs more efficiently."

NVIDIA BioNeMo provides domain-specific models, workflows and optimized tooling for biomolecular AI, helping teams build, customize and deploy models for computational drug discovery. By combining Biolevate's knowledge workflows with BioNeMo's biological AI capabilities, Biolevate aims to support a new class of AI-native research environments where agents can move from scientific documents and structured biological knowledge toward mechanistic inference and computational experimentation.

Biolevate believes this combination can help researchers move from informational evidence extraction to biological inference, enabling faster hypothesis generation, more efficient model development and stronger connections between computational predictions and experimental workflows.

About Biolevate

Biolevate is building an AI-native knowledge platform for life sciences. The company's technology stack is designed to help research teams reason across scientific documents, biological knowledge graphs, computational models and experimental workflows. Biolevate serves customers across the pharmaceutical value chain, including Sanofi and Elsevier.

Learn more at https://www.biolevate.com/

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BioLevate

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SOURCE Biolevate