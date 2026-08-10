BioMarin to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:00AM ET in Boston

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BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Aug 10, 2026, 09:05 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:00AM ET in Boston.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. The webcast can be accessed at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with nine commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com

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Investors

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Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.         

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

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