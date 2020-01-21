BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Selected As Authorized Provider Of Cutaquig

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today their selection as an authorized provider of Octapharma's limited distribution drug Cutaquig® (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human) - hipp). Cutaquig is a subcutaneous immunoglobulin (Ig) therapy indicated for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency (PID) in adults. Inclusion in Octapharma's Cutaquig distribution network expands the extensive BioMatrix product offering for patients with rare and ultra-rare conditions.

Treatment of immune deficiencies using Immune Globulin (Ig) has become the standard in many practices throughout the United States. The BioMatrix team has extensive experience with IVIg, SCIg, and related support services. And, as an accredited, national provider of Ig, BioMatrix has broad access to Ig brands and inventory supply.

Keith McGee, BioMatrix's Vice President of Pharmaceutical Relations shares, "BioMatrix is very pleased to include Cutaquig as part of our growing Limited Distribution Drug portfolio. We are dedicated to helping patients with PID through our wide range of specialty medications and individualized clinical support. Every day we help to prevent infections, improve health, and promote a better quality of life."

For additional information on BioMatrix and the services provided, please visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

