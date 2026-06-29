Biopharma Communications Veterans Launch Valence Communications

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valence Communications launched today as a strategic partner for biopharmaceutical companies. The firm was built by a founding team with deep experience leading high-stakes communications programs. Led by Founder and CEO Matt Middleman, MD, alongside Co-Founders and EVPs Dan Perlmutter, Brittany Leigh, PhD, and Jason Braco, PhD, Valence brings together senior agency leadership and MD- and PhD-level scientific expertise to deliver sharper counsel, stronger work, and a clearer path to building awareness and influence for companies whose work demands precision. The agency launches publicly with an established client base and early growth that reflects strong demand for its model.

"We built Valence with a very deliberate focus on the team," said Matt Middleman, MD, Founder and CEO of Valence. "This is a group that has spent years working together at a high level, earning trust from companies doing some of the most complex and important work in the industry. In that environment, communications is not translation. It is judgment, clarity and execution under pressure. That's the standard we've operated at, and it's the reason clients come to us."

Brittany Leigh, PhD, Co-Founder and EVP at Valence, said, "Across early-stage biotech and global pharmaceutical companies, the common thread in our work is not size, it's the level of ambition and complexity. We support clients across corporate, scientific and medical communications, often around moments where the story really matters. That might mean positioning a company for investors, shaping how new data is understood, or building long-term credibility with the audiences that influence value. Our scientific backgrounds allow us to engage deeply with the work itself, and that's how we build better narratives and drive awareness and influence. Clients trust us with important decisions because they know how seriously we take the work and how high we hold the bar for getting it right every time."

Valence was built with a senior model, where founding partners remain closely involved in the work and bring a deep understanding of both the science and the business context. The firm works across corporate, scientific and medical communications, supporting clients through company-defining milestones and events.

About Valence Communications

Valence Communications is a strategic communications firm for biopharmaceutical companies. Founded by scientists, physicians and senior agency leaders, the firm works with companies advancing complex and important science to help shape how they are understood by investors, partners, physicians and patients. Valence combines scientific insight, strategic counsel and execution across corporate, scientific and medical communications to build credibility, awareness and influence. Learn more at https://valencecomms.com/.

SOURCE Valence Communications