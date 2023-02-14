Biorefinery Products Global Markets Report 2022: Market Revenue for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections Through 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report quantifies the two categories of bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic bioproducts into seven major product segments: bio-derived chemicals, biofuels, pharmaceuticals (biodrugs and herbal/botanicals), biocomposite materials, biopolymers/bioplastics, biogas and biopower.

The publisher estimates that the global demand for biorefinery products will increase. There are two key distinct categories of biorefinery products: bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic biorefinery products.

Many bioenergetic biorefinery products are now going commercial, with commercially available production technologies (e.g., direct combustion in stoker boilers, low-percentage co-firing, municipal solid waste incineration with combined heat and power, dry/wet milling, fermentation and esterification). Bioenergetic biorefinery products can therefore help countries meet their policy goals for secure, reliable and affordable clean energy to expand access and promote rural development.

These products continue to penetrate the clothing, pharmaceuticals, plastic films, carpeting, containers, composite panels, sorbents, solvents, adhesives and insulation markets, which are at well-established stages of development. Pharmaceuticals, coatings, plastic films, containers, adhesives, insulation, wood waste products and composite panels are expected to represent a substantial share in the non-bioenergetic bio-based industry.

A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the segments for 2020 due to COVID-19. A negative impact due to the Russia-Ukraine war that started in February 2022 has also been considered in this report. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.

