Biosimulation Market worth $9.24 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Biosimulation Market is projected to grow from about USD 4.27 billion in 2026 to USD 9.24 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Biosimulation Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Biosimulation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.27 billion

USD 4.27 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.24 billion

USD 9.24 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 16.7%

Biosimulation Market Trends & Insights:

By offering, the software segment dominated the market with a share of 62.8% in 2025.

By phase of development, the early clinical development segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the biosimulation market with a share of 48.0% in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=838

Market expansion of biosimulation is being propelled by the growing intricacy involved in drug discovery & development activities, the increasing popularity of model-based or model-informed drug development (MIDD), increasing applications of AI used in life science R&Ds, and the need to enhance R&D productivity and reduce drug development costs and timeframes. Across various industry segments that are using biosimulation techniques (e.g., pharmaceutical & biotech companies, Contract Research Organizations [CROs], academic institutions, and regulatory bodies), methods include physiologically-based pharmacokinetic [PBPK] modeling, quantitative systems pharmacology [QSP], pharmacometrics, molecular modeling, computational chemistry, and virtual patient simulations, both to aid in candidate selection and prediction of drug response and to support dose selection and clinical trial design. Continued emphasis on personalized medicine, biologics, cell & gene therapies, and the establishment of a regulatory framework will continue to enhance the market acceptance of biosimulation.

'By offering, services segment to grow at faster rate than software segment during forecast period'

In terms of offering, the services segment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR than the software segment in the biosimulation market, driven by various contributors, including increasing complexities in drug development, widespread adoption of MIDD approaches, and an increase in demand for specialized expertise in PBPK modeling, QSP, pharmacometrics, and regulatory modeling. A considerable number of pharmaceutical and biotech firms, particularly those that are small or mid-size enterprises, do not possess an in-house capability for biosimulation services; consequently, they rely on third-party service providers for the development, validation, regulatory support, data analysis, and strategic consulting of models. Additionally, the services sector will continue to benefit from the increasing integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics into the biosimulation workflow; this often requires scientific and/or technical expertise. As biologics, cell and gene therapies, and precision medicine continue to grow, there will be an increase in demand for outsourced biosimulation services, ultimately helping organizations reduce their R&D risks, improve decision-making, and accelerate timelines to develop products.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=838

'By deployment mode, on-premises segment accounted for largest market share in 2025'

By deployment model, on-premises solutions accounted for the largest share of the biosimulation market in 2025. This dominance can be attributed to the need for stringent data security, intellectual property protection, and regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. Biosimulation workflows often involve highly sensitive preclinical, clinical, and proprietary molecular data, prompting many organizations to maintain simulation platforms within their internal IT environments. Large pharmaceutical companies, in particular, have made substantial investments in on-premise high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure to support computationally intensive applications such as PBPK modeling, QSP, molecular dynamics, computational chemistry, and AI-driven drug discovery. Furthermore, on-premise deployments offer greater control over data governance, system customization, and integration with existing R&D systems, making them the preferred choice for organizations managing large-scale and complex drug development programs.

'Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing regional market during forecast period'

The biosimulation market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for biosimulation, driven by increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovation, expanding drug discovery capabilities, and rising adoption of computational approaches across the drug development lifecycle. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are strengthening their life sciences ecosystems through government-backed research initiatives, growing biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, and increasing integration of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics into R&D workflows. The region is also witnessing growing demand for cost-effective strategies to accelerate drug development and improve research productivity, encouraging the adoption of biosimulation technologies such as PBPK modeling, QSP, pharmacometrics, and molecular modeling. Furthermore, the expanding presence of global pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic research institutes is contributing to greater utilization of biosimulation platforms across emerging markets in the region.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=838

Top Companies in Biosimulation Market:

The Top Companies in Biosimulation Market include Certara (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Schrödinger, Inc. (US), Simulations Plus (US), Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (Revvity) (Canada), and Chemical Computing Group ULC (Canada), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Drug Discovery Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Antibody Therapeutics Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Peptide Synthesis Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets