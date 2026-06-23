Biostimulants Market worth $8.77 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the biostimulants market was estimated at USD 4.97 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2026 to 2031

Biostimulants Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.97 billion

USD 4.97 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.77 billion

USD 8.77 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 12.0%

Biostimulants Market Trends & Insights:

The biostimulants market is expanding due to growing demand for sustainable solutions that help farmers grow more crops while protecting the environment. The use of biostimulants has increased as people become more aware of the dangers posed by soil degradation, climate change, and the overuse of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Market growth is also driven by consumers' preference for organic agricultural products, which are free from chemical residues. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.8% during 2026 to 2031.

The seaweed extracts segment is expected to dominate the biostimulants market, accounting for around one-third of market demand.

The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The foliar treatment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The liquid segment is projected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period

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The biostimulants market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of biostimulants by farmers, agribusinesses, and large-scale commercial growers seeking sustainable and eco-friendly crop enhancement solutions. Adoption is particularly strong in Europe and North America, where biostimulants are integrated into cereal, horticulture, and high-value crop production to improve nutrient efficiency, stress tolerance, and yield stability. Rising awareness of soil health, climate variability, and the benefits of microbial-, seaweed-, and amino acid-based products is encouraging widespread use. Additionally, agritech platforms, precision agriculture tools, and local distributors are facilitating faster adoption, further expanding the market across smallholder and commercial farms.

The liquid segment holds a significant share of the biostimulants market by form.

The liquid segment holds a significant share in the biostimulants market by form, owing to its ease of application, uniform coverage, and compatibility with foliar sprays, fertigation, and seed treatment systems. Liquid biostimulants, including microbial suspensions, seaweed extracts, amino acid formulations, and nutrient blends, enable rapid absorption, targeted delivery, and efficient stress mitigation across a wide range of crops, including cereals, vegetables, fruits, and oilseeds. The form's flexibility for integrating crop protection and fertilization schedules, along with growing preference of farmers for ready-to-use formulations, has reinforced its market in the region and accelerated growth.

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In the crop type segment, cereals & grains are expected to grow at a significant rate in the biostimulants market.

The cereals & grains segment holds a significant share in the biostimulants market by crop type, driven by the extensive cultivation of rice, wheat, maize, and other staple grains. Biostimulants are widely adopted in these crops to enhance nutrient uptake, improve root development, and increase tolerance to abiotic stresses such as drought, heat, and salinity, which are common challenges in farming systems. High cereal consumption, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, and farmers' awareness of yield-improvement benefits further accelerate adoption. The integration of microbial, seaweed, and amino acid-based biostimulants ensures healthy growth and productivity, thereby reinforcing segmental growth.

By region, North America holds a significant share of the biostimulants market.

North America accounts for a significant share of the biostimulants market, primarily due to its advanced agricultural practices. There is strong adoption of sustainable farming methods and a consistent drive to improve crop productivity. Farmers in the US and Canada are increasingly using biostimulants to enhance nutrient efficiency, increase plant resilience under stress, and maintain soil health, all while reducing reliance on conventional agrochemicals. Additionally, favorable regulatory movements, increased investment in biological crop inputs, and the presence of major industry players contribute to the market's growth. As high-value crops, such as fruits, vegetables, and specialty crops, expand in cultivation, the adoption of biostimulants is rising throughout the region.

Top Companies in the Biostimulants Market

The key companies operating in the biostimulants market include UPL Limited (India), FMC Corporation (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Novonesis (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), PI Industries Ltd. (India), T. Stanes & Company Limited (India), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), Gowan Company (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Acadian Seaplants Limited (Canada), Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd. (China), OMEX Agriculture (UK), Seipasa S.A. (Spain), Aminocore (South Africa), and Cascadia Seaweed Corp. (Canada).

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