BioSTL Builds Gateway for U.K.'s National Health Service Innovators with St. Louis as Launch Point into U.S. Market

New agreement with one of the world's top public health systems designed to boost local deal flow, affirms St. Louis as a preferred destination for AI and digital health innovators

ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSTL Global, the international arm of BioSTL, the backbone of the region's bio-innovation ecosystem, has reached an agreement with the innovation network commissioned by the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) that promises to attract new companies to St. Louis' nationally recognized healthcare industry.

The new collaboration is with the NHS's Health Innovation Networks (HINs) in South London, Kent, Surrey, Sussex and Yorkshire-Humber, where specific needs for innovative new solutions are identified and pursued for the 55-million-patient centralized healthcare system. Under the agreement, U.K. startups and scaleups in digital healthcare innovation affiliated with HINs that want to enter the U.S. market will gain a soft landing in St. Louis. The area is home not only to a vibrant healthcare-innovation community, but also to a $500 billion healthcare sector of providers, payers and pharmacy benefit managers—potential partners for pilots, purchase deals, licensing, or commercial scaling for new AI and digital health technology.

BioSTL Global has built a St. Louis-based comprehensive soft-landing program for global healthcare innovators looking to enter and scale the complex U.S. market. The program includes the Global Innovation Advisory, the Global Health Innovation Summit, the Center for Rural Health Innovation and the Healthcare AI Collaborative.

"We are well positioned to connect promising U.K. AI and digital health startups to our massive ecosystem of hospitals, insurance and health-services companies headquartered in St. Louis," said Vijay Chauhan, BioSTL Global Lead. "Not only do we offer a range of specialized programs, but also participation at our annual BioSTL Global Health Innovation Summit, where decision makers from the St. Louis and Midwest healthcare sector meet with startups who are addressing their specific needs," he said. Since 2014, the program has attracted 79 companies from 10 countries and generated 155 contracts totaling $750 million—ranging from product purchases and pilot programs to new local offices, clinical trials, and investment. A BioSTL delegation led by Chauhan recently returned from London, York, Manchester and Warwick, where Chauhan signed a memorandum of understanding with local HIN leaders. The group also met with their U.K. counterparts and new companies interested in the move, and participated in the U.K.'s biggest healthcare-innovation conference, NHS ConFed Expo. The delegation included health innovation leaders from Mercy, Washington University in St. Louis, and the healthcare-AI industry. Chauhan is available for interviews upon request.

"I am delighted with BioSTL's partnership with leading Health Innovation Networks," said Madhukar Bose, head of Digital Health for the U.K.'s Department of Business and Trade. Bose called BioSTL's approach and capabilities "unique and best-in-class," adding, "The collaboration will undoubtedly create opportunities for innovators in England and St Louis to solve the pressing health challenges our respective health systems face."

U.K. startups that participate will gain the opportunity to engage in the healthcare marketplace in a number of ways, including through BioSTL's Center for Rural Health Innovation and Healthcare AI Collaborative. The programs connect rural healthcare providers in the greater region with innovators addressing their specific needs, including for responsible AI and remote patient monitoring and management tools.

"One of the reasons St. Louis is a center of excellence for digital healthcare innovation is our location in the middle of the Midwest, among states that, like our own, have populations that suffer disproportionately high rates of chronic health conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, COPD, and cancer," Chauhan said. "This creates strong demand for scalable, technology-enabled solutions that improve access, monitoring, and positive outcomes for rural and urban patients alike—the definition of digital, patient-centered healthcare," he said.

BioSTL Delegation Members:

Vijay Chauhan, BioSTL Global Lead

Patrick Aguilar, M.D.

Professor of Practice of Organizational Behavior and Managing Director of Health, Olin School of Business, Washington University in St. Louis

BioSTL Global Advisor

Damon Broyles, M.D., FAAFP

Vice President, Clinical Innovation, Informatics & Precision Medicine, Mercy; Vice Chair, Mercy Research Board

Krischa Winright

CEO, peregrine3, Healthcare AI Advisory Firm

BioSTL Global Advisor

Noah Wolthausen, MPH

Head of Healthcare Innovation, BioSTL Global

Contact:

Amy Gwin, Vice President for Communications, BioSTL:

(314) 397-8544

[email protected]

About BioSTL Global

BioSTL Global is the international arm of BioSTL, tasked with elevating St. Louis' reputation around the world as a leading agricultural and healthcare ecosystem. BioSTL Global actively recruits high-potential bio-innovation startups to enter the U.S. market through St. Louis, and connects them with major regional healthcare systems, corporations, investors, and research institutions to help them succeed, and the local ecosystem grow.

About BioSTL

For 25 years, BioSTL has served as the backbone of St. Louis' bioscience innovation ecosystem, bringing together research institutions, startups, industry partners, investors, and global collaborators to accelerate impact. BioSTL advances innovation across agriculture and human health through global engagement initiatives, including the BioSTL Global Health Innovation Summit; through BioGenerator, its startup creation and investment arm; and through education-to-workforce programs that build a strong, inclusive talent pipeline. Together, these efforts position St. Louis as a globally connected center for bioscience-driven growth. Find out more at www.BioSTL.org.

About Health Innovation Networks

There are 15 health innovation networks, commissioned by NHS England and the Office for Life Sciences, to operate as the key innovation arm of the NHS. They are the health innovation adoption experts. They find, test, implement and scale innovation to improve health outcomes, increase productivity and support economic growth. They act as a bridge between health care providers, commissioners, academia and industry. By connecting these sectors, they help to build a pipeline of solutions for the NHS from research and product development to implementation and commercialization. Find out more at www.healthinnovationyh.org.uk/.

SOURCE BioSTL