Bipartisan Majorities in the Battlegrounds Agree: SNAP Benefits, Medicaid, EITC, Minimum Wage Should Be Increased

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid ongoing political debates about spending on low-income assistance programs, new surveys in 11 competitive states and 28 competitive congressional districts reveal bipartisan common ground in favor of the federal government providing more assistance to low-income households.

When given the option to increase, decrease or maintain current levels, majorities of both Democrats and Republicans favored:

Civic - PPC - VOP

Increasing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps

Increasing federal spending on Medicaid, to provide health insurance to more low-income people

Raising the federal minimum wage

Proposals to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for low-income workers without children, and expand eligibility, are also favored by majorities of both Democrats and Republicans.

Steven Kull, Director of the University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation (PPC), noted, "To help low-income families afford healthcare and groceries, majorities of Americans across parties and all income levels favor more government assistance."

Common Ground in the Battlegrounds?

This survey release is the fourth in the Common Ground in the Battlegrounds? survey series being conducted by the Program for Public Consultation (PPC) in the run-up to the November election in 11 competitive states and 28 competitive U.S. House districts.

Surveys on eleven additional topics will be released on a rolling basis between now and the midterm elections, covering over 100 specific policy questions. The policies – most of which are pending in Congress – were chosen because surveys by PPC and others consistently found majority Republican and Democratic agreement nationally. The results for all individual states and districts can be found here. Previously released surveys include: Artificial Intelligence, Housing and Healthcare.

SNAP Benefits

Majorities of Democrats (71 to 93%) and Republicans (58 to 87%) say monthly benefits for individuals living alone should be higher than the current average of $170. Nationally, 88% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans say benefits should be higher.

Across the battleground states and districts surveyed, as a whole, the median Democrat says SNAP benefits for individuals living alone should be $250, and the median Republican $230. Nationally, the median Democrat proposes $250 and the median Republican $200.

For monthly SNAP benefits to single mothers, majorities of Democrats (58 to 80%) say it should be higher than the current average of $530. Among Republicans in ten states and 19 districts, majorities say the benefit should be higher (51 to 73%). In one state and nine districts, a majority of Republicans do not support an increase, but in no cases do a majority favor reductions. Nationally, 67% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans say benefits should be higher.

Across the battleground states and districts surveyed as a whole, the median Democrat says monthly SNAP benefits for single mothers should be $600, and the median Republican $554. Nationally, the median Democrat proposes $600 and the median Republican $550.

The government providing discounts on fruit and vegetables bought with SNAP benefits is favored by over two-thirds of both Democrats (78 to 97%) and Republicans (68 to 93%). Nationally, 93% of Democrats and 90% of Republicans are in favor.

Spending on Medicaid

Given the option to increase federal spending on Medicaid and cover more people, keep it the same, or decrease it and cover fewer people, majorities of Democrats (74 to 91%) and Republicans (51 to 83%) say it should be increased. Nationally, 83% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans choose to increase spending. (This survey finding was previously released on July 30.)

The Federal Minimum Wage

Told that the federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, and asked to specify how much they think it should be, overwhelming majorities of Democrats (90 to 99%) and Republicans (80 to 96%) chose a higher wage. Nationally, 97% of Democrats and 90% of Republicans chose to raise it.

Across the battleground states and districts as a whole, the median Democrat says it should be $15 an hour, and the median Republican $12. Nationally, the median Democrat also proposes $15 and the median Republican $11.

Tax Credits for Low-Income Workers Without Children

Bipartisan majorities favor several proposals to expand and increase the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), specifically for low-income workers without children (who receive substantially less benefits than workers with children).

Raising the limit on the maximum amount of the EITC credit from $630 to $1,300 a year is favored by large majorities of Democrats (79 to 90%) and Republicans (64 to 85%). Nationally, 82% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans are in favor.

Raising the limit on the amount of savings people can have and still get the EITC credit (for individuals from $18,500 to $24,000; for married couples from $25,500 to $33,000) is favored by over two-thirds of Democrats (76 to 89%) and Republicans (68 to 86%). Nationally, 87% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans are in favor.

Lowering the age of eligibility from 25 to 21 is favored by majorities of Democrats (62 to 84%) and Republicans (52 to 71%). Nationally, 76% of Democrats and 63% of Republicans are in favor.

Support by Income Level

A separate analysis was conducted on the aggregate sample of all states and districts to determine the views of each of these policies by household income. Large majorities of people of all income levels – from under $30,000 to over $150,000 – support increasing SNAP benefits, spending on Medicaid, the EITC, and the minimum wage.

MORE INFORMATION

About the Surveys

The state and district surveys used for this analysis were fielded May 27 - June 25, 2026, to a total of 19,564 adults, including 600-2,000 in each of the 11 states, and 400-500 in each of the 28 congressional districts. The response rates were 7.1 to 9.0%. The confidence intervals range from +/- 2.9 to 7.6%, and the maximum weights range from 1.9 to 6.9.

The national survey was fielded February 11-26, 2026, with 2,509 adults. The response rate was 7.6%. The confidence interval is +/- 2.9%, and the maximum weight is 2.51.

Sample was obtained from multiple online opt-in panels, including Cint, Dynata and Prodege. Sample collection and quality control was managed by QuantifyAI under the direction of the Program for Public Consultation. The surveys were offered in both English and Spanish.

The samples were pre-stratified and weighted by age, race, ethnicity, gender, education, household income, marital status, and home ownership to match the general adult population. The national sample was further weighted by Census region. Partisan distributions in each sample were within expectations, based on voter registration or Cook's Partisan Voting Index, or weighted to reflect those benchmarks.

About the Common Ground in the Battlegrounds? Survey Series

This series includes surveys in 11 competitive states and 28 competitive U.S. House districts and will be released on a rolling basis between now and the midterm elections. Surveys will cover 15 topics and include over 100 specific policy questions.

The goal of this effort is to reveal the public's views – in competitive states and districts – focusing on policy questions that have elicited bipartisan agreement nationally. The project seeks to educate the public, policymakers, and candidates about the findings and provide journalists with independent, nonpartisan research that brings the public into the conversation about public policy.

Project partners include the Program for Public Consultation (PPC), the Civic Innovation Center at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy (CivIC), and Voice of the People (VOP). None of these entities advocate for policy positions or endorse candidates.

Program for Public Consultation

The Program for Public Consultation (PPC), affiliated with the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, develops and conducts public consultation surveys, in which respondents are informed about and deliberate on policy solutions being proposed by elected officials, and give their recommendations. It seeks to improve democratic governance by consulting representative samples of citizens on key public policy proposals, and sharing its findings with officials in government, the media, other academics, and the general public.

Civic Innovation Center

The Civic Innovation Center (CivIC) at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy works to strengthen the foundations of civic health. It contributes to important debates about civic education, civic engagement, and needed democratic reforms in the state of Maryland and nationwide, in partnership with other BIG 10 universities. It works to build the connective tissue that brings together students, scholars and practitioners to help elevate the UMD community's contribution to our wider democracy.

Voice of the People

Voice of the People (VOP) is a nonpartisan organization working to re-anchor our democracy in its founding principles by giving 'We the People' a greater and more effective voice in government. It champions innovative methods and technology that enable the American people to play a role in the policymaking process and provide policymakers with a more accurate understanding of the views of their constituents.

Contact: Jonathan Casaverde,(786) 469-9422 FOR RELEASE: Thursday, August 6, 2026

[email protected] 9:00 AM Eastern

SOURCE Program for Public Consultation