Birches Health Publishes First Large-Scale Study Showing Specialized Virtual Treatment Produces Rapid Improvement in Gambling Disorder Symptoms

Peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research examined 1,305 adults receiving care through Birches Health, the largest real-world clinical dataset on virtual gambling disorder treatment in the United States

Nearly three-quarters of clients achieved clinically meaningful symptom improvement, with a median time to improvement of 14 days

Findings show that specialized virtual care produced significant results across clinically complex presentations, including clients with co-occurring depression, anxiety, substance use disorders and ADHD

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birches Health, the leading national provider of specialized digital addiction treatment, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed clinical outcomes study in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) demonstrating that adults with gambling disorder who received specialized virtual behavioral health treatment achieved rapid, clinically meaningful reductions in gambling symptom severity. The study of over 1,300 adults represents the largest known real-world clinical dataset on virtual gambling disorder treatment in the United States.

More than 20 million U.S. adults meet the criteria for problem gambling or gambling disorder, a number that continues to grow as digital wagering becomes more normalized across American culture. The condition has among the highest risks of suicidality in behavioral health and is highly comorbid with depression, anxiety and substance use disorders. Despite the devastating impact on individuals and their families, fewer than 10% of people with gambling disorder have seek treatment causing significant social and financial system costs.

The clinical research has not kept pace with the scale of the problem. Most existing studies on gambling treatment are small, tightly controlled trials that exclude patients with psychiatric comorbidities, leaving providers, payers, and employers with limited real-world evidence that treatment works. The JMIR study provides that evidence at scale, demonstrating that specialized care produces rapid, clinically meaningful improvement for adults with gambling disorder, including those with complex clinical profiles.

The research analyzed outcomes for adults who received virtual behavioral health treatment through Birches Health between June 2024 and April 2026. Key findings include:

Gambling symptom severity declined significantly over 12 weeks of treatment, with an estimated 8.3-point reduction on the Gambling Symptom Assessment Scale (G-SAS)

symptom severity declined significantly over 12 weeks of treatment, with an estimated 8.3-point reduction on the Symptom Assessment Scale (G-SAS) Among clients with follow-up assessments, 71.7% achieved clinically meaningful improvement in gambling symptom severity, with a median time to improvement of 14 days

symptom severity, with a median time to improvement of 14 days More than half of participants (56%) presented with at least one co-occurring psychiatric diagnosis, most commonly anxiety disorders (26.9%), depressive disorders (21.2%), trauma-related disorders (9.6%), substance use disorders (6.5%) and ADHD (5.1%)

Treatment produced meaningful improvement across the full spectrum of clinical complexity, including clients with co-occurring psychiatric conditions

"Gambling disorder has been treated as an afterthought in the US healthcare system for decades," said Elliott Rapaport, Founder and CEO of Birches Health. "People lose their savings, their families, their jobs, sometimes their lives, and the most common clinical response is still a referral to a generalist therapist who has never treated the condition. This study is peer-reviewed evidence that a different model exists and that it works. That should matter to every payer, employer, and state health system still treating gambling addiction as someone else's problem."

The study describes outcomes from Birches Health's multi-component virtual care model, which delivers specialized treatment through licensed clinicians with dedicated training in gambling disorder. Treatment combines individual psychotherapy, group therapy, peer support from individuals with lived experience and financial wellness counseling, with care grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy and motivational interviewing. Birches Health operates in all 50 states and is covered by major national insurance plans including United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna, TRICARE and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, with additional access supported through state department of health partnerships.

"The thing I hear most from people in our care is that they wish they had come sooner, Dr. Cynthia Grant, Vice President of Clinical at Birches Health and co-author of the study. "They spent months or years trying to stop on their own, or seeing therapists who weren't equipped for this condition, before they ever reached a provider trained in the treatment of gambling disorder. This study now gives us peer-reviewed evidence for what our clinicians see every day: people with gambling disorder, including those dealing with depression, anxiety and other conditions alongside it, respond to treatment when the care is built for them."

The JMIR publication is the first in a planned series of peer-reviewed research from Birches Health examining clinical outcomes in gambling disorder treatment. Additional research on gambling disorder and other behavioral and process addictions is currently in development.

For more information, visit: https://bircheshealth.com/.

About Birches Health:

Birches Health is the leading national clinical provider of specialized treatment for digital addictions, covered by insurance and state funding. Birches Health's mission is to provide convenient, comprehensive care and resources for individuals facing challenges related to gambling disorder and other behavioral addictions. For more information, visit www.bircheshealth.com.

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SOURCE Birches Health