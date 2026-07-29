BIRKENSTOCK OPENS NEW RETAIL STORES IN BOULDER AND WEST PALM BEACH, MARKING ITS COLORADO DEBUT AND EXPANDING ITS FLORIDA FOOTPRINT

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany, BOULDER, Colo. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK Americas today announced the opening of two new company-owned classic retail stores in the United States, located in Boulder, Colorado, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is known for its active lifestyle, natural beauty, and the youthful, community-driven energy of one of the country's most celebrated college towns — making it a natural home for BIRKENSTOCK's newest storefront. In South Florida, West Palm Beach brings a relaxed yet refined coastal energy, celebrated for its waterfront setting and elevated shopping destinations. The brand's new store opens at CityPlace, a dynamic mixed-use district being transformed into a premier destination for retail, dining, and wellness. Together, these openings reflect BIRKENSTOCK's continued investment in markets where quality, craftsmanship, and an active lifestyle resonate deeply.

The BIRKENSTOCK Boulder and West Palm Beach stores offer products for women, men, and kids, including the brand's iconic sandals and clogs, as well as sneakers, shoes, boots, and more. Guests can also shop the BIRKENSTOCK Care Essentials collection, featuring foot and body care products, including the brand's new plant-based nail polish line.

Designed through the lens of BIRKENSTOCK heritage, each space features signature materials such as cork, felt, and leather, creating a warm, tactile environment that invites guests to discover the full collection.

"Opening our doors in Boulder and West Palm Beach is a meaningful step in BIRKENSTOCK Americas' retail journey. These two cities embody the values at the heart of our brand — an appreciation for quality, and a commitment to living well. We're proud to bring the BIRKENSTOCK experience to both and look forward to becoming part of their communities." – David Kahan, President of BIRKENSTOCK Americas

The opening of the Boulder and West Palm Beach classic stores marks the 21st and 22nd BIRKENSTOCK-owned retail locations in the United States and comes as the brand celebrates the 50-year milestone of its iconic Boston clog in 2026.

BIRKENSTOCK Boulder is located at Twenty Ninth Street Mall, 1750 29th St., Suite 1042, and is open daily from 10AM-7PM Monday-Saturday and 11AM-6PM on Sunday.

BIRKENSTOCK West Palm Beach is located at CityPlace, 437 South Rosemary Avenue, and is open daily from 10AM-7PM Monday-Saturday and 11AM-6PM on Sunday.

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For more information, please visit www.birkenstock.com

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com

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SOURCE BIRKENSTOCK Group