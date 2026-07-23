BIT Brokerage Launches U.S. Stock Options Trading with Highly Competitive Rates

GELEPHU MINDFULNESS CITY, Bhutan, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Brokerage today announced the official launch of U.S. stock options trading, offering zero-commission trading on both buy and sell orders as a standard feature rather than a temporary promotion. Platform fees are set at an industry-competitive $0.30 per contract — approximately half the market average charged by major retail brokerages. The minimum transaction fee is $0.99 per order, aligning with BIT Brokerage's standard U.S. equity trading fees, imposing no additional surcharge for options.

This launch marks the platform's latest expansion into equity derivatives following the earlier introduction of its U.S. margin trading services.

BIT Brokerage is rolling out its options offerings in phases, initially covering approximately 2,000 U.S. equities. The initial phase focuses exclusively on options buying strategies — long calls and long puts. Options selling (short positions) will not be available during this initial launch.

Long options positions allow investors to hedge existing portfolios or participate in market volatility with defined, downside-protected exposure. Unlike margin trading, fully paid long options provide market exposure without borrowing, with the maximum loss limited to the premium paid even during sharp market moves.

"Options are, at their core, a risk management tool rather than a purely speculative one," said Elio Cui, Head of Brokerage at BIT. "From margin trading to options, what we want to build for users isn't a single trading feature, but a comprehensive toolkit of U.S. equity products tailored to different risk appetites and stages of an investor's journey. Starting with options buying reflects our commitment to helping users fully grasp the underlying risk dynamics before moving into more complex strategies, fully aligned with the disciplined, iterative approach we take across our business."

BIT Brokerage will continue to progressively expand its options ecosystem to include options selling and complex trading strategies, subject to ongoing market conditions, user demand, and further validation of the platform's risk control systems.

Disclaimer: Options trading involves risk and may result in the loss of the entire premium paid. Please use investment and financing tools appropriately based on your own investment objectives and risk tolerance.

About BIT Brokerage

BIT Brokerage is dedicated to providing global investors with a secure and efficient one-stop U.S. stock investment service. With zero-commission U.S. stock trading and a transparent, low-cost fee structure at its core, the platform covers over 10,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and innovatively supports near-instant stablecoin (USDT/USDC) deposits and withdrawals alongside traditional USD wire transfer. This allows users to transfer funds seamlessly without relying solely on traditional banking channels, while providing access to shareholder rights, including dividends and voting privileges.

BIT Brokerage is part of the BIT Group. Founded in 2019, BIT is a premier global digital asset financial services group bridging traditional finance and digital markets. BIT manages over US$6 billion in assets under custody and management, driving a monthly trading volume exceeding US$7 billion (as of Q4 2025).

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SOURCE BIT