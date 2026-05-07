Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the market closes on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Senior management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 15, 2026.

To register for the webcast, please click here. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-800-330-6730 (passcode: 340594).

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's website at www.bit-digital.com prior to the start of the call.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is a Strategic Asset Company (SAC) focused on active participation in Ethereum infrastructure and controlling equity exposure to AI/HPC infrastructure through its majority ownership stake in WhiteFiber (NASDAQ: WYFI). The Company purchases and stakes ETH to generate protocol-native yield and participates directly in the Ethereum network. Bit Digital allocates capital with a focus on long-duration, foundational infrastructure, and disciplined balance sheet management. For additional information, please contact [email protected], visit our website at www.bit-digital.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves risks worth considering, before making an investment decision. All current and potential investors are advised to regularly review the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (Annual Report) and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any Current Reports on Form 8-K. If any material risks were to occur – including those not presently known to us or currently deemed immaterial – our business operations may be impaired, and our financial condition or operating results would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.