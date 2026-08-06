Bitfire Group OTC Desk Surpasses $100 Million in Monthly Volume, Hits All-Time High in July

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfire Group (01611.HK), a Hong Kong-listed regulated digital asset custodian, reported that its over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk surpassed $100 million in monthly volume for July, achieving a new all-time high with a 257% increase from June.

As a subsidiary of Bitfire Group, Bitfire Trust's OTC desk recorded volume growth across every week of July compared with the same weeks in June, reflecting sustained momentum in institutional trading activity.

According to internal company data as of the end of July, Bitfire Group has onboarded 760 clients, representing a 46.5x increase in client numbers. The company's pipeline of interested accounts has reached 1,644, reflecting a 53.8x growth rate. The client base is primarily composed of high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and listed companies.

"Over the past year, Bitfire has completed its upgrade from market recognition to business positioning. We have established a business system centered on digital asset private banking, covering trading, custody, asset management, structured products, and institutional services," said Livio Weng, CEO of Bitfire Group.

As a regulated digital asset custodian listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Bitfire Group provides institutional clients with a secure and compliant gateway to digital asset markets. The company's OTC desk offers deep liquidity and tailored execution for large-volume trades.

About Bitfire Group

Bitfire Group (01611.HK) is Asia-Pacific's first private banking-level digital asset custodian. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company provides regulated custody, OTC trading, and digital asset financial services to institutional clients.

SOURCE Bitfire Group