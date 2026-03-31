BitIRA Releases 8th Annual Crypto Tax Q&A to Help Investors Navigate New IRS Rules

BURBANK, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitIRA – a leading provider of Bitcoin IRAs – has released its 8th Annual Crypto Tax Q&A. Leading tax planners offer clear, expert answers to the most pressing cryptocurrency tax questions facing investors today.

Each year, BitIRA gathers real questions from crypto investors and collaborates with experienced cryptocurrency tax professionals to provide straightforward, practical guidance. This year's edition arrives at a time when regulatory oversight is increasing and reporting requirements are becoming more complex.

"With new forms like the 1099-DA and increased IRS visibility into digital asset transactions, crypto taxes are no longer something investors can afford to ignore," said Jeremy Warner, Head of Sales at BitIRA. "Our goal is to simplify the rules and help people avoid costly mistakes."

Over the past year, regulations surrounding digital assets have evolved. Exchanges are implementing new reporting standards, regulators are tightening compliance rules – and investors are facing a great deal of uncertainty.

As a result, even routine activities – like transferring assets between wallets or reconciling exchange records – can create headaches during tax season.

Topics Covered in the 2026 Crypto Tax Q&A Include:

All about the new IRS Form 1099-DA

Handling incomplete transaction records

Tax treatment of crypto income

income What to do when exchange reports don't match your records

Reporting requirements for assets on foreign exchanges

Best practices for tracking transactions across wallets

"Crypto investors are asking more sophisticated questions this year," Warner added. "But the reality is, the rules are changing. And, when it comes to the IRS, you do not want to rely on guesswork."

While BitIRA specializes in Digital IRAs – where many of these tax complexities can be reduced or avoided – the company publishes its annual Q&A as a free educational resource for the crypto community.

"Crypto taxes are a moving target," Warner said. "But they don't have to be. Using a tax-advantaged Digital IRA can remove a lot of that friction and allow you to focus on long-term goals."

The 8th Annual Crypto Tax Q&A is available now and provides valuable insights for anyone preparing their 2025 tax filings ahead of the April 2026 deadline.

About BitIRA:

Based in Burbank, California, BitIRA is a top provider of Digital IRAs, helping individuals diversify their retirement savings with cryptocurrencies. For more information about BitIRA's services, visit https://www.bitira.com.

SOURCE BitIRA