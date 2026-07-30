BitRaser Integrates with ServiceNow® to Automate Secure Data Sanitization of IT Assets

ServiceNow® Integration with BitRaser® brings approval-driven data erasure and centralized auditability to the enterprise data destruction process.

KATY, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitRaser, a leading provider of certified data erasure & diagnostics software from Stellar®, today announced its integration with ServiceNow, enabling organizations to streamline IT asset disposal while improving governance, compliance, and operational efficiency.

BitRaser®-ServiceNow® integration

Unlike standalone data erasure tools, the ServiceNow integration with BitRaser embeds data sanitization into enterprise IT asset management workflows. Before data erasure begins, BitRaser establishes a secure connection with ServiceNow to validate whether a storage device has been approved for erasure, ensuring that organizational policies are consistently enforced. Once the data erasure is successfully completed, BitRaser updates the erasure status, allowing ServiceNow to retrieve tamper-proof reports and asset details through BitRaser Cloud API. This creates a centralized, auditable record of the entire data sanitization process within the organization's IT asset management workflow.

Additionally, if an unapproved erasure method is configured by the technician, BitRaser enforces the organization-defined method within ServiceNow, helping organizations maintain consistent data sanitization practices across global locations.

"Organizations are increasingly looking to automate IT asset retirement without compromising security or compliance. By integrating BitRaser with ServiceNow, we're helping enterprises standardize data erasure, strengthen governance, and simplify audit readiness across their device decommissioning operations," said Sunil Chandna, CEO, BitRaser.

BitRaser allows IT admins to customize the application to standardize deployments and enforce approved media sanitization policies across enterprise environments.

The integration is designed for enterprises, government organizations, MSPs, and IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers, seeking to automate secure IT asset retirement while maintaining compliance with global data protection and media sanitization requirements.

To learn more about the ServiceNow integration, visit the BitRaser - https://www.bitraser.com/bitraser-drive-eraser.php.

About BitRaser

BitRaser is an innovation from Stellar Data Recovery, a 33-year leader in data care. The software portfolio includes professional tools for data erasure, hardware diagnostics, and erasure verification that support device reuse & promotes circular economy. BitRaser generates tamper-proof erasure certificates and reports to support compliance with global privacy laws & regulations like CCPA, EU-GDPR, PCI-DSS, HIPAA & ISO 27001. BitRaser is certified by ADISA, NIST, Common Criteria, NYCE and STQC. For more information, visit www.bitraser.com.

Stellar is renowned for its comprehensive solutions in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair. Stellar has earned the trust of millions of customers and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, solidifying its leadership in the data care industry.

PR Contact

Namrata Sengupta

SVP BitRaser

+1 844 775 0101

[email protected]

SOURCE BitRaser®