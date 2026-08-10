BIXBI Pet Earns Industry-First Clean Label Project Certification for Dog Kibble Products

Beef and Chicken ProteinBlend™ recipes are among 13 certified products, as the brand becomes the first pet food company to earn the Clean Label Project Certification for dog kibble

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIXBI Pet today announced that 13 products across its portfolio have earned Clean Label Project Certification, making it the first pet food company to certify dog kibble products under the program. The certification requires products to complete comprehensive third-party testing for industrial and environmental contaminants, including heavy metals and pesticides, and to meet rigorous standards for purity, safety and ingredient integrity.

Rachel D'Agostino, CEO BIXBI Pet

Contaminants such as heavy metals and pesticides can enter the food supply long before an ingredient reaches a recipe, and no federal requirement exists to disclose them. BIXBI said the certification closes that gap and reinforces the company's commitment to raising the standard for pet nutrition through clean ingredients, thoughtfully crafted recipes and transparent quality practices.

As the first pet food company to earn Clean Label Project Certification for kibble products, including its Rawbble® and BIXBI® dog recipes, BIXBI Pet sets a new standard for ingredient transparency and purity. The company said the achievement reflects its belief that pets deserve better food made with real ingredients, rigorously tested in every batch and crafted to deliver visible health benefits while making premium nutrition more accessible to pet parents. BIXBI is also currently in the process of testing its cat kibble line for Clean Label Project Certification, with the goal of extending the same standard of third-party-verified purity across its kibble portfolio.

The certification is the latest proof point of what BIXBI calls the BIXBI Better Standard™. At BIXBI, better isn't a promise, it's a practice: real poultry, meat and fish, honest recipes, and rigorous testing to ensure every batch is safety tested, verified and held to the highest nutritional standard. The result, the company said, is premium food that supports the lives of pets and the people who love them.

"Third-party certifications like Clean Label Project validate the standards we hold ourselves to every day as we deliver nutritious recipes for pets. Our commitment to clean and healthful ingredients defines us, and we are pleased to see this external recognition," said Rachel D'Agostino, CEO of BIXBI Pet.

"Earning Clean Label Project Certification across 13 products demonstrates BIXBI Pet's continued focus on transparency and product quality," said Molly Hamilton, executive director of Clean Label Project. "Our program recognizes brands that take proactive steps to identify and address contaminants in the products consumers rely on every day. This certification reflects BIXBI Pet's commitment to accountability and to raising industry standards for pets."

Clean Label Project awards certification to products that meet its standards for purity and safety through comprehensive, independent testing. Products are evaluated for industrial and environmental contaminants and other substances — including heavy metals, pesticides and plasticizers — that do not appear on any ingredient panel and are measured against health-based benchmarks that often exceed minimum regulatory requirements. Because these contaminants originate in the environment rather than in any single company's recipe, the certification is designed to recognize brands that proactively test for and minimize them, not to single out any product as unsafe. Only products that meet those standards for contaminant safety, ingredient integrity and transparency earn the certification.

The certification news arrives alongside the launch of ProteinBlend™, BIXBI's newest innovation, whose Beef and Chicken recipes have also earned Clean Label Project Certification. ProteinBlend builds on BIXBI's Rawbble freeze-dried-coated kibble with two functional additions: air-dried jerky bites, crafted to support skin and coat health, and freeze-dried pieces, added for a boost of high-quality protein. BIXBI said the launch underscores its continued investment in innovation built on transparency rather than claims alone.

For more information about BIXBI pet food products, visit www.bixbipet.com and follow BIXBI Pet on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project is a national nonprofit focused on health and transparency in consumer products. Through independent testing for industrial and environmental contaminants and public education, Clean Label Project aims to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling.

About BIXBI Pet

Founded in 2009, BIXBI Pet is an independently owned premium pet food company on a mission to raise the standard for pet nutrition. Guided by the belief that pets deserve better food, BIXBI creates recipes with real meat, whole-food ingredients and functional nutrition intentionally crafted to support lifelong health. Every recipe is made with transparency, rigorously tested for quality and safety, and thoughtfully formulated without meat meals or unnecessary fillers. Through its commitment to clean, nutritious and accessible nutrition, BIXBI is helping pet parents feed with confidence — because better ingredients build healthier lives. Learn more at www.bixbipet.com and follow @BIXBIPet on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lisa MacKie

VP of Marketing, BIXBI Pet

916.799.3499

[email protected]

SOURCE BIXBI Pet