Bizcap US launches Line of Capital Ultra, giving partners a smart working capital solution for clients

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-bank funder Bizcap US has launched Line of Capital (LOC) Ultra, giving brokers, financial advisors and independent sales organizations (ISOs) a flexible funding solution to offer clients seeking ongoing access to working capital.

Available for up to $2 million, LOC Ultra is designed for businesses that regularly need access to capital, allowing approved customers to draw funds as required without submitting a new application each time. With a fixed funding cost from a 1.02 factor rate for the first four weeks and no setup fee, the product gives partners another compelling solution for clients looking for greater flexibility.

Partners can now introduce an ongoing funding solution that gives approved businesses access to capital whenever they need it, instead of arranging new financing each time a client requires funds. Clients only draw what they need, when they need it, making LOC Ultra an attractive option for businesses with recurring working capital requirements.

LOC Ultra gives partners another option for clients that may not be well served by traditional term financing offerings. It's particularly suited to businesses that regularly purchase inventory, manage seasonal cash flow or need quick access to working capital without relying on invoice factoring or debtor finance.

The launch further strengthens Bizcap's growing suite of financing solutions available to US businesses, following the company's recent launch under the unified global Bizcap brand.

Albert Gahfi, Global Co-CEO of Bizcap and CEO of Bizcap US, said the launch reflects the company's ongoing investment in partner-focused funding solutions.

"Our partners are always looking for more ways to help clients access the right funding solution for their needs," Gahfi said.

"LOC Ultra gives brokers, advisors and ISOs another compelling option to add to their suite of solutions. Rather than returning to market every time a client needs working capital, they can introduce a flexible solution that allows eligible businesses to draw funds as required while only paying for what they use.

"It's another example of our commitment to making it easier for partners to support more clients, solve more funding scenarios and build longer-term relationships."

Bruce Gurvitsch, Chief Revenue Officer at Bizcap US, said LOC Ultra fills an important gap in the market for partners looking to support businesses with diverse funding needs.

"One of the biggest challenges for brokers and ISOs is finding solutions that remain valuable beyond the initial funding transaction," Gurvitsch said.

"LOC Ultra helps change that. It gives partners a flexible facility they can introduce to eligible clients who need ongoing access to working capital, creating a smoother client experience while strengthening long-term relationships.

"It's particularly compelling for businesses with healthy cash flow that regularly require capital. Rather than looking for a new funding solution every few months, partners can offer clients a facility that's designed to support them as their needs evolve."

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a global non-bank business funder offering fast, flexible financing to SMBs in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe and Canada. Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers businesses by offering approvals in as little as three hours, with same-day funding available. Bizcap has funded more than 100,000 SMBs, totaling $5 billion globally, while holding a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.

For more information or to partner with us and offer LOC Ultra to your clients, visit bizcapfunding.com

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SOURCE Bizcap