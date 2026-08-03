BKR International Launches BKR PeerIQ, Powered by Todata Analytics, Giving Americas Member Firms Real-Time Peer Benchmarking

New analytics platform replaces BKR's 200+ page annual report with continuous, AI-supported insights for accounting and advisory firms across the Americas

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Todata Analytics today announced the launch of BKR PeerIQ, a new analytics platform built in partnership with BKR International, a global association of independent accounting and advisory firms. The platform was introduced to BKR Americas member firms this week at the 2026 Americas Managing Partner/Partner Roundtable in Denver, Colorado.

Actual user prompt during PeerIQ product demonstration

"BKR PeerIQ helps member firms benchmark performance, uncover opportunities, and gain a clearer view of how their key metrics compare across the BKR association and the Americas Region – not just once a year, but continuously," said Jeremy Vokt, CEO of BKR International.

Each year, BKR collects detailed financial and operational data from its member firms to produce its Annual Report – historically a document of more than 200 pages, dense with the kind of information firm leaders need but rarely have time to mine. Getting a clear answer from it meant paging through static tables well after the data was current.

"For years, our Annual Report told member firms where they stood, but only once a year and only after significant effort to dig through it," said Vokt. "BKR PeerIQ changes that. Our partnership with Todata gives every member firm in the Americas a living view of their own performance, benchmarked against their peers, whenever they need it."

Built on the same proprietary data model behind CPAGrades for accounting firms, BKR PeerIQ turns that same Member Firm Analysis data into real-time peer benchmarking and actionable insight, available to firm leaders throughout the year rather than in a single annual snapshot.

"BKR came to us with a real problem – incredibly valuable data that firms couldn't easily use," said Ben Titus, Founder & President of Todata Analytics. "That's exactly the gap Todata was built to close. BKR PeerIQ takes that Annual Report data and turns it into the few decisions a firm's leaders need to make today, with an AI-supported analyst on call to help them dig deeper whenever they want."

The BKR PeerIQ implementation includes Tod AI, Todata's artificial intelligence layer, letting firm leaders ask plain-English questions and get answers grounded in their own numbers – not generic responses. Tod AI operates within Todata's existing SOC 2- and HIPAA-compliant framework, with read-only access to connected data.

About BKR PeerIQ

Developed in partnership with Todata, BKR PeerIQ is the analytics platform built for BKR Americas member firms to turn Member Firm Analysis data into actionable insights, peer benchmarking, and AI-supported answers that help firm leaders make more informed business decisions. BKR PeerIQ helps firms benchmark performance, uncover opportunities, and gain a clearer view of how key metrics compare across the BKR network and Americas Region throughout the year.

About BKR International

BKR International is a global association of independent accounting and advisory firms. With more than 130 member firms worldwide, BKR expands its members' global reach, opens new markets, and fosters knowledge-sharing and lasting relationships across the profession. Learn more at bkr.com.

About Todata Analytics

Founded in 2017 and based in Omaha, Nebraska, Todata Analytics helps teams turn complex data into clear decisions. The company provides business intelligence solutions for clients in finance, clinical research, manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services. Specialized products include CPAGrades for accounting firms, SiteGrades for site organizations, and Tod AI, an intelligent assistant that compliantly answers complex business questions in real time. Learn more at todata.com.

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SOURCE Todata