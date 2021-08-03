Black Future Co-Op Fund To Commemorate Black Philanthropy Month Through Virtual Panel Series

Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation naming August – Black Philanthropy Month in Washington. That proclamation recognizes the "rich history" Black Washingtonians have "of investing their time, talent, treasure and care for Washington's communities." Read the proclamation.

The KD Hall Foundation takes this opportunity to spread information on Black Philanthropy Month as we recognize Equal Pay Day for Black women (Tuesday, August 3), and encourage others to join in as Black philanthropic leaders explore the legacy of Black generosity and how we invest in a liberated future by, for – and with – Black Washingtonians:

Black Philanthropy Is Community Care - Tuesday, Aug. 17 | 12-1:30 p.m.

From Institutional Philanthropic Redlining to Black Sovereignty - Tuesday, Aug. 24 | 12-1:30 p.m.

Where Is the Money? - Tuesday, Aug. 31 | 5-6:30 p.m.

All Washingtonians can acknowledge and applaud the power of Black collective giving in our state. We invite you to join us for this virtual panel series to learn more about and celebrate Black philanthropy. For more information or to register, click the link.

About the Black Future Co-Op Fund:

By and for Black Washingtonians, the Black Future Co-op Fund is rooted in the beauty, soulfulness, and strength of Black culture. Founded by four Black women of African descent, we stand on the shoulders of our grandmothers and the memory of our warrior ancestors. We each lead major social change organizations in Washington state that empower Black leadership and have come together with a vision for radical change.

