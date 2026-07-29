Black Girl Sunscreen Founder Shontay Lundy Inducted into the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority's 2026 TrailblazerΣ Honorary Membership Class

Sigma Gamma Rho is a national collegiate sorority established in 1922, with over 100,000 members spanning 500 chapters globally. Founded on the principles of leadership and service, Sigma Gamma Rho has a proud history of promoting positive community outreach, embodied in its slogan "Greater Service, Greater Progress." Honorary membership is one of the organization's most prestigious honors. It is awarded to women whose accomplishments not only excel in their own fields but also positively impact culture and the community as a whole.

This recognition marks a significant milestone during her years of work establishing Black Girl Sunscreen as a leader in inclusive skincare, addressing a gap in sun protection tailored for people of color. Her induction into this year's class links that achievement to a larger history of women overcoming barriers in various fields.

"To be welcomed into Sigma Gamma Rho is incredibly meaningful because it represents more than recognition—it reflects a shared commitment to service, leadership, and creating opportunities for others. Throughout my journey, I've always believed success should open doors, not just for yourself, but for the women coming behind you. I'm honored to join a sisterhood whose legacy is rooted in that same purpose, and I look forward to continuing that work together."

Lundy joins a class of honorees from business to sports, media, and public service. This group proudly upholds Sigma Gamma Rho's tradition of recognizing women who redefine what's possible.

About Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen is a beauty and skincare company founded by Shontay Lundy in 2016 to address the lack of sun protection products formulated for people of color. Founded on the mission to educate consumers on safe skin practices and sun protection, Black Girl Sunscreen continues to provide premium sun care products specifically formulated for melanated skin to be exceptional for everyone. For more information, visit blackgirlsunscreen.com.

SOURCE Black Girl Sunscreen