Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) Investors: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Alleging the Company Misled Investors About Growth Prospects and Financial Performance

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock Coffee securities in connection with the Company's September 2025 initial public offering ("IPO") and/or between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. owns and operates a chain of drive-through coffee bars. The lawsuit alleges that the Company and certain of its executives misled investors about Black Rock Coffee's growth prospects, expansion strategy, and financial performance.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BRCB securities during the applicable class period and suffered a loss, you may have legal rights. For more information about the Black Rock Coffee class action, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call Robbins LLP at (800) 350-6003.

What Is the Black Rock Coffee Bar Class Action About?

The lawsuit alleges that Black Rock Coffee Bar made materially misleading statements and failed to disclose important information concerning the Company's growth strategy and financial performance.

According to the complaint, Black Rock Coffee filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as part of the Registration Statement for its September 2025 IPO. In the IPO, Black Rock Coffee sold 16,911,764 shares of Class A common stock at $20.00 per share.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the relevant period, Black Rock Coffee failed to disclose that:

New store openings were allegedly cannibalizing existing stores, resulting in a transfer of sales from existing locations to newly opened locations; The Company allegedly overstated the effectiveness of its expansion strategy and the extent to which its growth plans were designed to avoid "sales transfer"; and The alleged sales transfer materially affected Black Rock Coffee's financial results, including its same-store sales performance and revenue.

The lawsuit alleges that these undisclosed issues made Black Rock Coffee's statements concerning its growth prospects, expansion strategy, and financial performance materially misleading to investors.

What Happened to BRCB Stock?

On May 12, 2026, after the market closed, Black Rock Coffee reported its first-quarter 2026 financial results.

The Company reported:

Same-store sales growth of 5.2%, down from 9.2% in the same quarter of the prior year—a decline of approximately four percentage points;

Revenue of $55.45 million, which missed consensus estimates; and

financial results that, according to the complaint, reflected the impact of weaker same-store performance and the Company's expansion strategy.

Following the disclosure, Black Rock Coffee's stock price fell $3.32 per share, or approximately 30.3%, from its prior closing price to $7.65 per share on May 13, 2026.

The lawsuit alleges that this decline revealed information that had previously been concealed from investors concerning Black Rock Coffee's growth strategy, sales transfer, and financial performance.

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Who Is Included in the Black Rock Coffee Class Action?

The proposed class includes investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. securities in connection with the Company's September 2025 IPO and/or between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026, subject to the definitions in the complaint and any order issued by the court.

Investors who purchased BRCB stock during this period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit.

What Is the Deadline to Become Lead Plaintiff?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 17, 2026.

The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. An investor does not need to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially recover as a member of the class.

If you purchased BRCB securities during the applicable period and suffered a loss, you may be eligible to participate in the Black Rock Coffee class action. You can choose to take no action and remain an absent class member, subject to the requirements of the court-approved class.

What Should Black Rock Coffee Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BRCB securities in connection with the September 2025 IPO and/or during the applicable class period and suffered losses should consider learning more about their legal rights and options.

Investors do not need to take action to remain a potential class member. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must act before the August 17, 2026 deadline.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP