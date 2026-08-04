Blackwatch International Awarded $62.3 Million USPTO End User Support Operations Support Services Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwatch International announced today that it has been awarded a five-year contract with a potential value of approximately $62.3 million by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to provide End User Support Operations Support (EUSOS) Services. The award further expands Blackwatch's longstanding partnership with USPTO in supporting the agency's mission through secure, reliable, and innovative information technology services.

"This award underscores the strength of our partnership with the USPTO and the trust they have placed in Blackwatch," said Cliff Webster, President of Blackwatch International. "Our team is committed to delivering reliable, secure, and mission-focused support that helps the USPTO continue serving America's innovators with excellence."

Under the contract, Blackwatch will provide a comprehensive range of end-user IT support services for the USPTO's Enterprise Infrastructure Product Line. The scope includes desktop support, telework support, warehouse operations, workstation lifecycle replacement support, audio visual and collaboration services, and continuous operational improvements that enable the agency's nationwide workforce.

"Our longstanding partnership with the USPTO is built on a shared commitment to mission success," said Lee Tanner, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth for Blackwatch International. "We are honored to continue supporting the agency with reliable technology services that enable its workforce to protect and advance America's innovation economy."

The EUSOS program supports the USPTO's Office of the Chief Information Officer's (OCIO) mission to deliver secure, resilient, and modern end-user technology services while improving operational efficiency and enhancing the user experience for employees across the country. The effort supports desktop and telework services, inventory and warehouse management, audio visual collaboration capabilities, and technology lifecycle management that are essential to the agency's operations.

About Blackwatch International

Blackwatch is an agile small business with the experience of a large corporation focused on cybersecurity, information technology, engineering, and operational support services to federal civilian, defense, and law enforcement agencies. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Blackwatch delivers secure, innovative solutions backed by CMMI Level 3, CMMC Level 2, and ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, demonstrating the company's commitment to quality, information security, and service excellence in support of critical government missions.

Media Contact

Lee Tanner

Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth

Blackwatch International

571-395-8403

[email protected]

SOURCE Blackwatch International