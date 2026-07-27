BlackWolf Advisory Group and Authority Partners Team Up to Bring Custom AI Solutions to Mortgage Firms

Partnership gives lenders and servicers a direct path to build AI platforms from the ground up or to expand existing technology without hiring an internal development team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage lenders and servicers are under growing pressure to adopt AI, but most are struggling with a fundamental challenge: identifying where AI can provide the most value and then sorting out how to actually implement it. BlackWolf Advisory Group, a mortgage servicing advisory firm, and Authority Partners, a technology strategy and software engineering firm, have formed a partnership designed to solve that problem.

The collaboration combines BlackWolf's deep mortgage servicing expertise with Authority Partners' custom software engineering and AI development capabilities.

"Servicers don't have a credible path from idea to production inside a regulated servicing environment," said Mirza Hodzic, founder and managing partner of BlackWolf Advisory Group. "The compliance requirements are real, the system integrations are complex, and the margin for error is low. We help servicers assess their operations and identify where AI can deliver the greatest business value. Authority Partners builds and deploys the solution while we work alongside them through implementation."

BlackWolf leads the advisory phase by evaluating the servicer's operations, technology, and readiness for AI adoption. Based on the assessment, BlackWolf recommends the implementation strategy that best aligns with the organization's business objectives: vendor solutions, platform enhancements, or custom development.

When a tailored approach makes the most sense, Authority Partners applies its enterprise software engineering expertise to design, build, and implement technology with the controls, integrations, and compliance requirements that servicing environments demand.

"Our teams build and deploy software in complex environments every day," said Faris Nizamic, client executive at Authority Partners. "Together with BlackWolf, we help organizations adopt AI in a way that delivers practical value without disrupting critical business processes."

The partnership targets high-impact servicing and lending functions where AI, automation, and tailored technology can improve execution, control, and scalability, including:

Operational Workflow Automation : Streamlining manual, repetitive, and exception-based processes across servicing and lending operations.

: Streamlining manual, repetitive, and exception-based processes across servicing and lending operations. Servicing Technology Enablement : Designing purpose-built tools, system enhancements, integrations, dashboards, and workflow solutions tailored to each organization's operating model.

: Designing purpose-built tools, system enhancements, integrations, dashboards, and workflow solutions tailored to each organization's operating model. Compliance and Risk Management : Strengthening oversight, monitoring, documentation, issue tracking, and regulatory control processes through practical automation.

: Strengthening oversight, monitoring, documentation, issue tracking, and regulatory control processes through practical automation. Data, Reporting, and Reconciliation : Improving visibility, data integrity, management reporting, investor reporting, exception tracking, and operational performance monitoring.

: Improving visibility, data integrity, management reporting, investor reporting, exception tracking, and operational performance monitoring. Borrower and Customer Experience: Supporting more efficient communication, inquiry handling, routing, and resolution across borrower-facing and internal support functions.

"Many of the most repetitive, process-driven activities in servicing and originations today can be automated, freeing up professionals to focus on borrower engagement, exception handling, and higher-value work," Hodzic added.

For more information or to schedule an assessment, visit blackwolfadvisory.com/services or contact BlackWolf Advisory Group directly at 904.207.8331.

About BlackWolf Advisory Group

BlackWolf Advisory Group is a mortgage servicing advisory firm that provides hands-on advisory and execution across compliance, operations, and technology. Founded by Mirza Hodzic, a 20-year mortgage servicing veteran with direct regulatory experience with the OCC and CFPB, BlackWolf deploys senior practitioners who work inside client organizations to deliver outcomes, not recommendations. The firm is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. Learn more at blackwolfadvisory.com.

About Authority Partners

Authority Partners is an AI transformation and product engineering firm with over 28 years of experience and more than 450 professionals across 30 countries. The company specializes in custom software development, AI solutions, and digital transformation for highly regulated industries, including financial services. The firm is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with development centers in Sarajevo, Istanbul, and Santo Domingo. Learn more at authoritypartners.com.

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SOURCE BlackWolf Advisory Group