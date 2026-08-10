Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN BLAIZE HOLDINGS, INC. (BZAI), CLICK HERE BEFORE OCTOBER 5, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blaize announced transactions with entities wholly unequipped to conduct meaningful business in order to create an appearance of growth; (2) Blaize improperly recognized revenue; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles