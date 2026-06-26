Blaize Holdings, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) or certain of its executive officers violated state or federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Blaize securities?

If you purchased Blaize securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

In late April 2026, two separate short-seller reports were published within two days of each other, both raising concerns regarding Blaize's customer agreements and business dealings. One report alleged that Blaize had "artificially boosted [its] share price by engaging in a bogus deal with a 4-month-old counterparty whose website features 'products' that appear to be photoshopped to add the Blaize logo." The report focused on Blaize's recently announced agreement with NeoTensr, which Blaize had announced was expected to generate up to $50.0 million in revenue.

A second short-seller report published shortly thereafter called Blaize "such a blatant fraud" and raised additional concerns regarding the Company's prior customer agreements, including allegations that a previously announced $120 million customer agreement "proved to be a fraud."

These April 2026 reports followed issues first raised in an August 2025 short-seller report concerning Blaize's customer agreements, business relationships, and related revenue disclosures.

Following the publication of these reports, Blaize's stock price declined sharply.

In light of these allegations, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Blaize complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Blaize stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

[email protected] | [email protected]

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